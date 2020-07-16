Colten Brewer impresses in Red Sox scrimmage

“We like a lot what he did today,” manager Ron Roenicke said after the intrasquad scrimmage. “That’s what we saw in the first spring training. His confidence, for me, has improved. He’s attacking the hitters a lot more with his fastball. Really impressed with what he’s doing.”

It was a continuation of what Brewer accomplished this spring, when he went 8⅓ innings, allowing just two runs and striking out nine. While the strikeouts weren’t there on Thursday, Brewer induced weak contact, resulting in seven infield outs. Brewer’s fastball sat from 90-93 miles per hour.

Red Sox righthander Colten Brewer put on an impressive display in his first start of summer camp Thursday afternoon, retiring the first nine hitters he faced.

Brewer’s curveball had a lot of depth, most notably getting Jonathan Lucroy to chase for Brewer’s only strikeout.

As the Sox look to remedy their depleted pitching staff, Brewer, in some fashion, has been mentioned as part of the antidote. The Sox will likely use an opener in the fifth spot in the rotation, and possibly the fourth. Though it’s uncertain how the Sox will use Brewer, he’s considered someone who can eat up innings, perhaps as the pitcher who follows an opener.

“I feel really good with him coming in [after the opener] and giving us three, four innings,” Roenicke said. “That’s something we just have to figure out.”

Roenicke noted that Brewer would offer a different look from an opener.

“If you’re used to the bullpen, you know you have not much heads-up of when you come into a game and when you get loose,” Roenicke said. “That’s different when the day before you know you’re going to be that guy, so that night you’re anxious about it. We just have to figure out who those guys are.”

When it comes to who might be the opener(s), Roenicke said he’s met with the front office and they have some pitchers in mind, though Roenicke wouldn’t disclose them.

Workman’s struggles

Brandon Workman was recently named the closer heading into this abbreviated season, a role in which he found success last year. Workman struck out 104 batters in 71⅔ innings in 2019, allowing just 29 hits and posting a 1.88 ERA with 16 saves.

In this camp, however, Workman has struggled, and those struggles continued Thursday. He allowed three straight hits, including a double off the Green Monster that drove in Lucroy. Another run scored on a ball in the dirt that got by catcher Kevin Plawecki. With two outs in the inning, Workman walked Alex Verdugo. He failed to record the final out after reaching his pitch limit.

Despite Workman’s hiccups, Roenicke isn’t worried.

“I don’t want to say it’s never a concern, but we know what he did last year,” Roenicke said. “He threw the ball well the first camp we had in Florida, so I don’t expect there to be anything different. It’s just, right now, he’s missed location and our hitters right now aren’t missing anything.”

Coming along

Plawecki had to learn and then relearn the pitching staff after spring training was shut down. After spending much of his career with the Mets, and then the Indians in 2019, there was a learning curve. Plawecki also was trying to make an impression, battling with Lucroy for the backup catcher spot behind Christian Vasquez.

Though Lucroy has remained consistent throughout baseball’s reboot, Plawecki is beginning to come along, too, adding two hits in the scrimmage.

“It kind of clicked for me timing-wise again,” said Plawecki, who got off to a slow start in summer camp. “I feel back to where I was in spring. It’s a good feeling. I’m seeing the ball well. I just want to continue to have good at-bats.”

There’s a chance the Red Sox could keep both Lucroy and Plawecki, with Lucroy getting some playing time at first base, too.

“It’s always good to have depth,” Plawecki said. “Whoever is back there, the goal is to win that day, especially in a shortened season. We have a good group of guys.”

Tent city

The Red Sox built tents adjacent to both dugouts that will be utilized by players and coaches so they can socially distance during games. Just nine players and three coaches will be allowed in each dugout at a time, so the Sox spent this week building the structures. On Thursday, the team took even more precautions, removing some of the seats in the tent area so players and coaches could spread out more … The start time for tomorrow’s scrimmage has been moved to 7 p.m. … Ryan Weber turned in a solid outing, tossing five innings and allowing two runs, on a Rafael Devers homer. Weber threw 82 pitches, 53 for strikes … According to a major league source, Josh Ockimey and Bobby Poyner are expected to be added to the Sox’ player pool and be assigned to Pawtucket. Friday is assignment day and major league sources have previously confirmed five other additions to the pool: Jeter Downs, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata, Jarren Duran, and Jason Groome.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

