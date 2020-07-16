David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase deemed ‘unfit to participate’ in Bruins’ practice

Coach Bruce Cassidy, speaking after practice, said both Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase were expected to skate with the team, but could not.

A day after debuting at Bruins summer camp, he was not present for Thursday’s practice, the fourth day of Phase 3, and was deemed “unfit to participate” by the club.

“That was the plan,” Cassidy said. “As for the league [designation] it’s ‘unfit to participate’ right now. Hopefully that changes in the near future, and yeah, any time players miss a session where we expect them back at full speed, then until he’s out there it is a concern for us as a team. But we’re just going to forge ahead.”

The NHL mandated teams disclose nothing more about player ailments other than they are “unfit to play” and “unable to practice.” In theory, those designations could apply to anything, from the usual hockey bumps, bruises, strains, and sprains to any coronavirus-related issue, such as a positive COVID-19 test or a player kept in isolation because he is believed to have come in close contact with a symptomatic person.

While not confirming it directly, Cassidy previously alluded to the reason for Pastrnak and Kase arriving two days late to camp was because they had to quarantine after traveling to Boston from Czechia, where they spent most of the pause.

“Am I thinking ahead to being without those guys in the round robin or playoffs? No,” Cassidy said. “That would be speculating.

“But yeah, for today if I get word later today that the same thing is going to happen again tomorrow, then we start thinking about ‘OK, we’ve looked at a couple of guys [as top-six right-wings], anything else?’ We’ll meet as a staff to go through that.

“But like I said, I’m not thinking too far ahead other than if it does turn into a long-term thing who is the best fit.”

Anders Bjork was in Pastrnak’s spot at No. 1 right wing, with Jack Studnicka and Karson Kuhlman splitting reps at the No. 2 right wing slot the Bruins believed Kase could play when they acquired him last February.

Starting goalie Tuukka Rask left after the first 10 to 15 minutes. Rask, who departed Tuesday for a brief time when he was stung by a shot, did not return this time. Cassidy didn’t know whether Rask’s issue was something beyond the usual aches any goalie accrues, but the coach noted the training staff hadn’t told him.

