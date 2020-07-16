Franceour, Organisak, Parziale, and Maccario march into Mass Am semifinals

Co-medalists Chris Francoeur and Matt Parziale advanced to the semifinals of match play in the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club Thursday morning.

Franceour, a rising senior at the University of Rhode Island who plays out of Amesbury Golf & Country Club, registered a 4 and 2 win over Rob Owen (The Country Club). Parziale (Thorny Lea), a Brockton firefighter, edged recent Lincoln-Sudbury Regional grad Weston Jones (Charter Oak CC), 3 and 2. In another quarterfinal, Matthew Organisak (Nashawtuc CC) topped Andrew McInerney (Charter Oak CC), 3 and 2. In the last match, Nick Maccario (Bradford CC) defeated Benjamin Spitz (George Wright GC), 1 up.