Hailstorm leads to flooding at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, an NHL hub site

Ten days before 12 Western Conference teams are due to report to Edmonton in preparation for an Aug. 1 resumption of the NHL season, a massive hailstorm sparked flooding at Rogers Place, the not-yet 4-year-old home of the Oilers that’s due to serve as one of two playoff hubs.

“A significant storm came through [Edmonton] earlier this evening,” the arena’s account tweeted on Thursday night, explaining the nearly $500 million complex had “suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation & we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey.”