MASCAC, the nation’s oldest Division 3 conference, suspends fall sports season citing coronavirus concerns

“The MASCAC Presidents know the value of intercollegiate athletics to our campus community and how important sports are to our student-athletes,” said Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts president James Birge, who is the chair of the conference’s Council of Presidents. “The news that we need to suspend the fall season is understandably disappointing, but the health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance.

The eight-school Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, the oldest Division III conference in the country, announced Friday the suspension of the fall 2020 athletic season for the safety and well being of its student-athletes and coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times and making the difficult decision to suspend fall athletics is equally unprecedented. We will continue to monitor the facts and reevaluate the status of athletics as information and data evolves.”

The decision comes on the heels of similar announcements by the Ivy League, the Patriot League, the New England Small College Athletic Conference, and the New England Collegiate Conference. On Thursday, the Big East, which once again includes UConn, announced that the fall season will not include any non-conference competition. However, any decision regarding Connecticut football will be made independently.

The cancellations affect more than just the conference’s eight members, which include Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Mass Maritime, Salem State, Westfield State, and Worcester State.

UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State, and Western Connecticut State are affiliated with the conference in football, and Dean College, Eastern Nazarene College, Elms College, Mitchell College, and Springfield College are affiliates in golf.

“Unfortunately, the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus and the risk of community spread through conference competition proved too great a risk to our students athletes to engage in conference play,” said MASCAC Commissioner Angela Baumann.

The league will continue to provide student-athletes with on-campus, in-person practices and training opportunities, according to a release. These activities will allow athletes to keep their year of NCAA eligibility.

The conference is considering “alternative competition options,” including moving fall sports to the spring. The winter season is still being evaluated.











