Matthew Organisak, Nick Maccario reach Massachusetts Amateur final

After eliminating the co-medalists in the semifinals, some new faces will tee it up in the final pairing of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship Friday morning at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Matthew Organisak of North Hills CC, the 2019 Ouimet Memorial champion and former Div. 3 standout at Emory, had never reached the quarterfinals of the Mass Am before. But he ousted top-seeded Chris Francouer of Amesbury CC, 1 up, in the semifinals to earn a berth in the 36-hole final opposite No. 14 seed Nick Maccario of Bradford CC.

Maccario, the 2019 Mass Mid-Amateur champion, knocked off defending champion Steve DeLisio (Salem CC, 6 and 5) in the Round of 16 and 2017 Mass Am champion Matt Parziale (Thorny Lea, 1 up) in the semis to reach the final.