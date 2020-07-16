Methuen’s Calvin Kattar takes a step closer to a title shot by defeating Dan Ige in Abu Dhabi

Kattar’s power punching appeared to wear out Ige, who at 5 feet 7 inches, yielded 4 inches to Kattar. Ige moved in and out and side to side quickly, a moving target Kattar had trouble locking in.

Calvin Kattar of Methuen took a step closer to a UFC featherweight title shot by defeating Dan Ige in a five-round unanimous decision in Wednesday night’s main event at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Kattar landed a combination and took Ige to the canvas, then landed some big blows that took some of the steam and movement out of the slippery Ige.

Kattar took a hard left on the nose from Ige halfway through the second round and it bothered him most of the round.

After the fight, Kattar, who appeared as if he had his nose broke again, was undaunted.

“Champ [Alexander Volkanovski] says he wants some contenders; he got one in me,” Kattar said.

The sixth-ranked Kattar moved to 22-4. Ige, ranked 10th, is 14-3.

The UFC card was the first held outside of the United States since the pandemic.

