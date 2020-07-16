Washington Nationals eyeing optional Opening Day venue

The main reason for the uncertainty is that players, coaches and staff have to quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed to the novel coronavirus, per the city's health protocols. The District of Columbia is unwilling to bend that requirement for the Nationals, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, and the team is now wary of its ability to compete under those guidelines.

The Nationals are scheduled to host the Yankees on July 23, the first game of MLB’s 60-game schedule for 2020. As of Thursday afternoon, the location of the matchup was still being determined. The Nationals are considering two alternate sites, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, including their Class A stadium in Fredericksburg, Va., and, to a lesser extent, their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

An MLB spokesman confirmed the Nationals are one of two teams, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dealing with municipal quarantine rules that could present additional challenges during the season. The league is helping to resolve those issues, but it is unclear whether the Dodgers are also exploring alternate sites.

Blue Jays await federal OK

The Blue Jays have been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic and await approval from Canada’s federal government. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said permission had been given by the chief medical officer in Toronto and his provincial government discussed the matter with the mayor, the chief medical officer of Canada and Canada’s deputy prime minister, as well as Ontario’s top medical official. “Yes, I look forward to seeing them play even if it’s an empty stadium,” Ford said. “They have great protocols, great guidelines for the players to follow.” Toronto Mayor John Tory said he urged the federal and provincial governments to approve the MLB plan. “This is one of the most extensive protocols I’ve ever seen to keep people safe in the city of Toronto,” Tory said. “They are going to actually sacrifice a lot by having themselves confined, largely when they are not out of town, to the hotel premises.” Blue Jays spokesperson Rich Griffin said the team had not yet received an update. The Blue Jays are scheduled to start July 24 at Tampa Bay and play their home opener five days later against Washington . . . Texas Rangers reliever Brett Martin was placed on the injured list because of his positive test for the coronavirus before the start of their summer camp. The move came eight days before the Rangers open their season at home against Colorado. Martin, already at higher risk for COVID-19 because the 25-year-old lefthander has Type 1 diabetes, had a positive test during intake testing two weeks ago. He experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue . . . The San Francisco Giants and 49ers are teaming with Dignity Health and their flagship radio station KNBR to distribute hundreds of thousands of cloth masks throughout the Bay Area to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign advocating wearing masks in public. The initiative will start with 200,000 masks and could reach 500,000 if there is demand. “If we want to get back to the ballpark and get life back to life as normal this is a simple step,” said 49ers CEO Jed York.

NFL wary of on-time start

With cases of the novel coronavirus growing rapidly in many areas of the country, and the NFL Players Association questioning whether training camps should open in “hot spot” cities, there is mounting concern within the league and among some teams that the path forward for the NFL no longer is clear-cut, according to people familiar with the league’s inner workings. The league and its 32 owners must decide whether to veer from their often-stated plan to open training camps on time — meaning July 28 for most teams— with an eye toward beginning the regular season as scheduled Sept. 10. Those key issues are expected to be discussed when owners speak Friday by conference call. Other potential changes, such as the possibility of relocating teams, also are being mentioned by some within the sport. The NFLPA posted data about the number of coronavirus cases among the general population in each NFL market, with the highest caseloads being in the markets of the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

NCAA: football players to be tested

In its guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic, the NCAA said college football players should be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before a game, players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.” Earlier in the day, the American Athletic Conference announced it would require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition, and the Power Five conferences are expected to require the same from their schools . . . The Big East joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 Thursday by going conference-only for the fall season, which for the basketball-focused league includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, volleyball and field hockey . . . Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he would be reluctant to allow UConn’s football team to travel to any state with a high coronavirus infection rate this fall. UConn, which is scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, has road games scheduled at Virginia, Mississippi, North Carolina and San Jose State . . . The Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference became the third Div. 1 conference to say it will not have a fall sports season. The MEAC, comprising 11 historically black colleges and universities, joined fellow the Ivy League and Patriot League in punting off fall football and other sports, with the hopes of making them up in the spring semester if possible . . . Organizers of The Peggy Fleming Trophy, a skating competition which had been held at historic Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado the past two years, made the daring decision to hold a virtual competition for the 18 men’s and women’s skaters. The programs will be streamed by US Figure Skating beginning Friday night . . .A Russian Premier League soccer game between Sochi and Tambov was called off after nine people at FC Sochi tested positive for the virus.