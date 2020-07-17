Isaac Stern at 100: Sounding out the legacy of a violin icon

The great American violinist would have turned 100 this Tuesday, July 21, and the classical world is affirmatively taking notice. Sony Classical has just released a door-stopping 75-disc box set. Norton has just published an informative new biography, “The Lives of Isaac Stern,” by the historian David Schoenbaum. And Tanglewood planned a major gala celebration that had been scheduled to take place over a full weekend later this month. Now, with the festival shifted online , a scaled-back version of the BSO’s original gala will stream on July 23.

Big round numbered birthdays of composers typically get fussed over (especially if their first name is Ludwig) — but those of soloists, not so much. Such is the plight of the interpretive artist. Yet Isaac Stern, in death as in life, turns out to be the exception.

If all the fuss is unexpected for a violinist who died almost two decades ago, well, there’s never been a violinist quite like Isaac Stern. In their day, other soloists of his generation burned as bright or at times even brighter. Stern was not a prodigy like Yehudi Menuhin, whose Berlin debut at age 13 famously made Albert Einstein declare there is a God. Stern did not have the granitic heft and sheer incandescence of the Soviet titan David Oistrakh, whose playing seemed to carry the weight of an entire nation’s hopes and tragedies. And he did not have the effortless perfection of Jascha Heifetz, whose Apollonian technical prowess was unmatched.

But Stern’s own gifts were hardly in short supply. Chief among them was a musical circuitry uniquely balanced between fingers, heart, and mind. Stern also knew how to summon the longest of musical lines, and in his prime, his tone was both generous in size and brilliant in its range of colors. And his energy was boundless. For his 60th birthday concert, Stern played concertos by Bach, Mozart, and Vivaldi with the New York Philharmonic — and then capped the night with the Brahms Violin Concerto, a feat that would have been remarkable for a player half his age.

Yet the staying power of Stern’s legacy also flows from something deeper: an enlarged conception of what it means to make a life in music. He seemed to grasp early on that artistic mastery was only where his career began, not where it ended. Music for Stern was a passport to much broader forms of civic engagement, a kind of vigorous public citizenship, and a role as an institutional leader at Carnegie Hall, which he quite literally saved from the wrecking ball in the late-1950s. Stern also identified and fostered new generations of talent wherever he went. His proteges include Yo-Yo Ma (who says he wouldn’t be a musician without Stern), Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, and Midori, to name just a few. He also made friends easily on all of his travels. By midcareer, he had access to mayors, governors, philanthropic leaders, and heads of state. “Isaac could [have become] the next Mayor La Guardia,” John Williams recently put it. Instead he became Isaac Stern. And ultimately, if you measure a violinist’s accomplishment not by the speed of his spiccato but by his impact on the larger sphere of music and even the culture at large, Stern, among American violinists, had no equal.

Isaac Stern (right) conversed with pianist Rudolf Serkin backstage at Tanglewood's Koussevitzky Music Shed, sometime between 1955 and 1965. BSO Archives

And the national descriptor here is not meant (only) as a qualifier. Stern truly was the first great American violinist. As Schoenbaum’s biography emphasizes, he embodied and projected the confidence and expansive vision of what Henry Luce called the American Century. During the Second World War, Stern played for troops in the South Pacific, lived in a tent on the island of Guadalcanal, and lent his services to the Manhattan Project by playing his violin, for research purposes, inside a sealed decompression chamber. After the war, Stern had a hand in shaping the cultural infrastructure of the newly established state of Israel. A few years later, when cultural exchange with the Soviet Union began in the wake of Stalin’s death in 1953, the USSR sent Oistrakh to New York, and the US sent Stern to Moscow. In 1979, in the wake of China’s Cultural Revolution, there was Stern in China for a three-week tour that would become the basis of the Academy Award-winning documentary “From Mao to Mozart.”

He was also, from the beginning, more comfortable in the broader sphere of popular culture than many of his peers. In the 1946 Warner Bros. film “Humoresque” he stood in for John Garfield’s fingers. He hilariously ventriloquized Massenet from Jack Benny’s closet, and played the Bach Double with Benny in Carnegie Hall. He marched to Prokofiev with Big Bird. Meanwhile, he was also invited to the White House 18 times over the course of his career, and when he got there, he did not exactly come and go using the service entrance. At one particularly starry gathering at the Kennedy White House in 1962, Stern performed some Schubert with the distinguished trio he had cofounded with pianist Eugene Istomin and cellist Leonard Rose. But afterward, rather than play the role of the retiring musician, Stern waded right into the crowd. As Schoenbaum recounts, “Istomin looked on appalled as Stern mixed cheerfully with the guests. President Kennedy, clearly in over his head, thanked Stern ‘and his two accompanists.’”

As Schoenbaum also makes clear, much about Stern’s life in music came down to good timing. Part of his American bona fides stem from the fact that he was the first major soloist to be entirely trained in this country, declining the standard route of finishing his education in Europe. But he could take this path because he was born into an era when European musicians had begun settling here in large numbers. Among them was the Russian violinist Naoum Blinder, who arrived in this country in 1929, having studied with the towering Russian soloist Adolph Brodsky, who had himself premiered the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in 1881. Blinder took a position as the concertmaster of the San Francisco Symphony. Stern’s own Russian-Jewish family had emigrated from Ukraine to San Francisco in 1921, when he was just 10 months old. By the time Stern was seeking a teacher for his critical formative years, there was Blinder, newly arrived. And he was hardly the only émigré of note in Stern’s early orbit. The legendary Budapest String Quartet was in residence at nearby Mills College. Stern would build a deep friendship with its second violinist, Alexander Schneider, who would later introduce him to the revered cellist Pablo Casals. And on it went.

Over the last decades of his life, Stern also presided behind the scenes as president of Carnegie Hall. Ara Guzelimian, who will host the BSO’s upcoming tribute, worked with Stern across the final years and recently recalled his way of holding forth at the end of Carnegie’s board meetings, redirecting the conversation from the routine administrative business to the larger place of music and arts education in society. “The magnitude of his larger-than-life presence gave him a clout that I saw him use incredibly wisely,” Guzelimian told me. “He was like a moral compass but yet with such a force of personality that the giants of industry who sat on the board would all be aligned by what he said. He would really command the whole room. There hasn’t been a successor in the same way.”

Isaac Stern autographed a program for a young fan at Tanglewood. The date of the image is unknown. Erika Stone/BSO Archives

In 2000, I spent an afternoon with Stern for a profile I was writing on the occasion of his 80th birthday. On that day, walking the grounds of his home in rural Connecticut, he struck notes by turns expansive, wistful, grateful, and inquisitive. He was also frankly concerned with the state of civic discourse in the country. “Democracy is freedom, but it’s also a responsibility,” he said that day, “a responsibility to the whole of the democratic idea, and to the whole community. ... None of us exist alone.” He was also eloquent about the importance of resisting the kind of insularity that the rigors of classical training seem to breed. “Artistic life can’t be divorced from political life,” he said, “because everything that happens politically affects us as people.”

But most of all Stern was keen to speak about his work with younger musicians. He had been leading a series of public workshops with advanced students and emerging professionals at Carnegie Hall, sessions that he called Encounters. By the time these musicians got to him, they had usually solved the major technical challenges the instrument can pose. So what did Stern still have to teach? His goal, he said, was to help these players on the cusp of their careers grasp something much deeper about the nature of artistic communication: that every time they stepped onstage, their mission should be to show the audience “not how they play music but why.”

No other phrase, to my mind, so aptly captures both his pedagogic legacy as well as the expansive charisma of his own music-making in its prime. To this day, as a critic, I sometimes use Stern’s frame of reference when thinking through the nature of a performance I’ve just heard. Technical competence is rarely in question. But were we in the audience just presented with a how or a why?

For his part, Stern rarely left any doubts. At what would become his final Encounter session, according to Guzelimian, Stern was working on a late-Mozart Quartet with an ensemble of musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music. Their session was supposed to last 90 minutes. Stern extended it to four hours.

In other words, he led by example — and ultimately his centenary is being generously marked this month because his example of building not a career but a broadly engaged public life in music still resonates. Both the how — and the why.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.