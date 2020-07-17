Jonathan Goldstein’s cult ‘Wiretap’ show becomes a podcast

The host of "Heavyweight" brings his old CBC show to the world of podcasts. Daniel Seung Lee/Gimlet

Remember when I told you about “Heavyweight,” the podcast determined to right past wrongs on behalf of its subjects, blazing paths to redemption through the dark forests of shame and regret? Its host, Jonathan Goldstein, had a warm-up act some years before (from 2004-15), at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, with “Wiretap,” a weekly half-hour of esoterica that’s finally — finally! — made it from the CBC archives and into the podverse. It’s very different from “Heavyweight,” in that it’s entirely fictive, an amalgamation of awkward phone calls that Goldstein has with a recurring cast of characters in his circle. But it also has plenty in common with “Heavyweight,” in that shame so often plays a part, and through squirm-inducing embarrassment and uncomfortable hilarity, great big truths so often emerge. Available from CBC podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, and others.