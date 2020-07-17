Local bestsellers for the week ending July 12

2. A Burning Megha Majumdar Knopf

3. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

4. Sex and Vanity Kevin Kwan Doubleday

5. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead Books

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. Friends and Strangers J. Courtney Sullivan Knopf

8. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

9. Death in Her Hands Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

10. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

2. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir John Bolton S&S

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

6. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

7. I’m Still Here Austin Channing Brown Convergent Books

8. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Viking

9. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

8. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

9. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

10. The Underground Railroad Colson Whitehead Anchor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

3. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

4. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

5. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

6. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

7. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

8. The Color of Law Richard Rothenstein Liveright

9. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

10. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.