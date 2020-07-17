Virtual author readings for July 19-25

Julian E. Zelizer (”Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, The Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party”) is in conversation with Rick Perlstein (”The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Carlos Fonseca (”Natural History”) reads with Andrew Martin (”Cool for America”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Laurie Halse Anderson (”Tempest Tossed”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Molly Howes (”A Good Apology: Four Steps to Make Things Right”) is in conversation with Boston Globe writer Meredith Goldstein at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Lindsay Ellis (”Axiom’s End!”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Hope Jahren (”The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go From Here”) is in conversation with social change advocate Barbara Kingsolver at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Muhammed H. Zaman (”Biography of Resistance: The Epic Battle Between People and Pathogens”) is in conversation with Boston University professor Kevin Outterson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Meg Mitchell Moore (”Two Truths and a Lie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Lindsey Ellis (”Axiom’s End”) is in conversation with Caitlin Doughty (”Smoke Gets in Your Eyes!”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, Tickets $40.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Adrian Tomine (”The Loneliness of a Long-Distance Cartoonist”) is in conversation with Leanne Shapton (”Swimming Studies”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Korean adoptees Nicole Chung (”All You Can Ever Know”) and Jenny Huijun Wills (”Older Sister. Not Necessarily Related.”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Linda Graf (”Treasure in the Trunks”) reads at 11 a.m. on Belmont Book’s Instagram Live.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.