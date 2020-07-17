When it comes to books, he’s listening

HAMBLIN : I do everything on audio. I’ve never been diagnosed but I must have some kind of dyslexia. I really didn’t like reading growing up. When I discovered audio books I learned that I loved it. Now I even do emails that are more than a paragraph long on audio.

Five years ago, doctor and journalist James Hamblin stopped showering. The daring change in personal hygiene eventually inspired him to write “ Clean: The New Science of Skin ,” in which he explores the newest thinking on how to care for the body’s largest organ. Hamblin is a preventative medicine doctor and a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he has recently written extensively about the pandemic. He is also the author of “ If Our Bodies Could Talk ” and co-hosts the podcast Social Distance. Hamblin lives in Brooklyn.

BOOKS: What have you been listening to that you’ve liked recently?

HAMBLIN: Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy.” I don’t know if I like it. I’m still thinking about it. I’ve been listening to Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker.” I picked that up because I’ve been thinking about how the infrastructure of New York may change because of the pandemic. Just like everyone else, I think that’s an amazing book.

BOOKS: What were some of your pre-pandemic best reads?

HAMBLIN: I really enjoyed “In the Land of Men” by Adrienne Miller. It’s about being a female editor at Esquire in the ’90s and editing David Foster Wallace. The media coverage of the book was weirdly meta. The media described it as being a book about Wallace but it was about how these giant male literary characters overlooked Miller. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Otessa Moshfegh was beautifully written and fun. I like fiction that is grounded in reality, but which is also extremely absurd.

BOOKS: Do you read books about science and medicine?

HAMBLIN: Not at all, because it’s what I do all day. I used to, books like Siddhartha Mukherjee’s “The Emperor of all Maladies.” Now I feel that I can’t immerse myself in books about science, partly because I see all the mechanisms. I enjoy fiction because I have no idea how to do it. Fiction still looks like magic.

BOOKS: How would you describe the books you pick?

HAMBLIN: Voice and humor are the most important things to me. I love Hunter S. Thompson’s work, especially “Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72.” He was very informative for me in understanding what it was that drew me to reading, that there is real person on the other side and the voice doesn’t sound too polished. That’s what I like about social media, that authenticity, the sense that you are getting a first draft of history. Thompson’s work has that energy and authenticity.

BOOKS: How did you discover audio books?

HAMBLIN: I finally got into this in college, and I can’t say it was a sophisticated reading list. It was stuff like Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time.” I was curious about the universe. I knew if I had a hard time reading I would have a hard time understanding a book about quantum physics. One of the first long books that I became deeply immersed in was Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove.” I think I consider it my favorite because for most of my childhood I didn’t think I could read a book that long. I remember not wanting to put “Lonesome Dove” down.

BOOKS: How did you survive high school?

HAMBLIN: I was in a public school in Indiana and I was an athlete and wanted to be a doctor. I didn’t appreciate the value of literature. I’d do my assignments and just get through them. I always did the worst on reading sections of standardized tests.

BOOKS: Were there any classics that ever grabbed you then?

HAMBLIN: No. I loved “The Great Gatsby” when I eventually listened to it. I’ve listened to it about ten times. I had read it in high school but missed a question on a test about the color of the light at the end of Daisy’s dock. I thought that was a wildly unfair question. Now, I get it.

