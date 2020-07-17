Massachusetts employers added 83,700 jobs in June as economy reopened

Massachusetts employers added 83,700 jobs in June, the second straight month of gains after the coronavirus pandemic crushed the economy.
The state’s unemployment rate rose to 17.4 percent last month from a revised 16.6 percent in May.
The jobless rate is based on a monthly survey of households conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau, while the job estimates are derived from a separate monthly survey of employers. The unemployment rate can rise even when employers are hiring as more people return to the labor force.
