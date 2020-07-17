WBZ news director named vice president at CBS News

The news director for Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV has been named vice president of news services at CBS News, where he will oversee Newspath, its affiliate news service, the television network said Thursday.

Johnny Green Jr. will start his new job Aug. 10. He joined WBZ in 2015 as assistant news director and later became news director and vice president at the station, CBS said in a statement, calling Green a “visionary newsroom leader.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to join CBS News,” Green said in the statement. “I look forward to building on the tradition established at Newspath and providing editorially rich content and support during this transformative time.”