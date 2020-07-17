WBZ news director named vice president at CBS News

The news director for Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV has been named vice president of news services at CBS News, where he will oversee Newspath, its affiliate news service, the television network said Thursday.
Johnny Green Jr. will start his new job Aug. 10. He joined WBZ in 2015 as assistant news director and later became news director and vice president at the station, CBS said in a statement, calling Green a “visionary newsroom leader.”
“I am honored by the opportunity to join CBS News,” Green said in the statement. “I look forward to building on the tradition established at Newspath and providing editorially rich content and support during this transformative time.”
According to its Facebook page, CBS Newspath provides national news, sports, features and live events to local CBS affiliates. WBZ-TV is the Boston affiliate.
Green’s work over a career of more than two decades has earned Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence for WBZ, according to CBS. The South Carolina native has previously worked as a producer at four television stations in North Carolina and as an executive producer for local stations in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Myrtle Beach, S.C., the network said.
Green is a member of the CBS Diversity Council and the National Association of Black Journalists, CBS said, and in Boston has served on the board of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, as a member of the Racial Equity Advisory Board, and as a C-Suite member of the Partnership Organization, CBS said.
