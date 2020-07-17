City pilot program clears way for food trucks in 23 new neighborhood spots

The list of new sites includes parks, playgrounds, and public spaces in Allston, Brighton, Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, the Fenway, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Roxbury. An exact list of locations — including the Museum of Fine Arts, Walker Playground in Mattapan, and Madison Park High School — is available on the city’s website .

The City of Boston on Friday began allowing food trucks in 23 new neighborhood locations to help these small businesses boost profits and to provide residents with accessible and safe food options. Food trucks that have been approved for the program will be allowed to serve residents from 12 to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Advertisement

So far, popular trucks like The Bacon Truck, Sufra, Trolly Dogs, and Chicken & Rice Guys have made the schedule.

“Small businesses and restaurants employ our neighbors and add to the vibrancy of our community, but have suffered greatly due to our COVID-19 response,” said Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “This summer food truck pilot will provide additional dining options for residents and visitors across our city, while also adhering to public health guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Schedules and applications for interested truck owners can be found at www.boston.gov or https://bit.ly/3jlZISb.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_