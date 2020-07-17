Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to star in Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, ‘The Gray Man'

Based on a 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name, Gosling will play Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is being hunted all over the world by his former CIA pal (Evans).

As first reported by Deadline , the duo will star in "The Gray Man," an action-thriller that will boast a budget of $200 million, the largest ever for a Netflix original film.

Netflix is breaking the bank to bring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans into the fold for a new movie.

The film will be directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Evans in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

Evans alluded to his previous history with the brothers in a tweet announcing the film.

"Been excited about this one for a while!" Evans wrote. "Round 5 with @Russo_Brothers."

Despite the hefty price tag, the move makes sense for Netflix: The company recently revealed that its most-watched original movie ever was "Extraction," an action thriller starring fellow Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), and produced by the Russos. A sequel to "Extraction" is already in the works.

In an interview with Deadline, Joe Russo said that he sees “The Gray Man” as being able to compete with any theatrical blockbuster, and intends to create a franchise of films based around Gosling’s character. Anthony Russo, meanwhile, described the film as an exciting change for the brothers, who have mostly directed superhero fare as of late.

“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo told Deadline. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

Filming on “The Gray Man” is expected to begin in January 2021. No release date has been announced.