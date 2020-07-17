Advice: I used Facebook to give away a gift from a relative

A relative whom I have never met started painting decorative scenes on store-bought wall clocks as a quarantine hobby. He sent me one. I thanked him, but it is not to my taste and I don’t have room, so I gave it away on a Facebook list to someone who thought it was really cool. Was this the right thing to do? A friend says because he made it himself, he might not have liked it going to a stranger, and I should have said I didn’t have space for it and sent it back so he could give it to someone else. Who is right?

L.R. / Boston

Your friend would have a point if your relative’s gift were an item of particular value, either sentimental or monetary — great-great-nana’s Victorian mourning locket with actual hair inside, say. Original artworks may fall into that category, but it doesn’t sound as if your relative feels that way about his painted clocks. Pandemic hobbies are more about the process than the product.

Please tell me he’s not on Facebook, though, because it would be awfully cold if he could have seen that posting. Should he ever ask after the clock, tell him that a neighbor saw it before you even had a chance to put it up and was enraptured by it, so you gave it to them. This is perfectly true. If he offers a replacement, or you fear he might, you can then segue into the fact that you hadn’t put it up yet because you simply couldn’t find wall space, and gently dissuade him.

Your level-headedness has always impressed me, and I honestly don’t know who else to ask about this. My beloved hubby often urinates in the kitchen sink. He rinses it afterward but I remain appalled by the act. He said it is an aesthetic and not a health issue. So, can you find out which it is?

J.B. / Marblehead

Why does your husband think the “aesthetics” of peeing in the kitchen sink are acceptable? Especially when they are appalling to you, the person he shares his life and kitchen with? The visual or conceptual conjunction of human waste and food preparation is repellent to human beings. This is a basic psychological fact; it doesn’t need a reason, it is the reason. I can’t help but wonder if your husband makes you come up with “logical” arguments for all your preferences and desires, or else he won’t accommodate them.

Peeing in the kitchen sink is unhygienic, and merely rinsing it down is woefully inadequate. He’s splashing and getting micro droplets all over. And urine isn’t sterile, even in healthy people. Scientists once thought it was, but improved detection methods used in the 2010s put the lie to that myth. But you know what? Neither I nor you should have had to resort to a search of medical journals to gather evidence to persuade a grown man not to relieve his bladder in a place of food preparation. This level head has steam coming out of its ears on your behalf.

