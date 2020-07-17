Blind date: ‘I was waiting for my date to ask more questions’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

What makes her a catch: Great credit, loyal, drives a Jeep

On a desert island, she’d bring: Internet, lighter, bug spray

MICHAEL F. / 42 / purchaser

Last thing he read: Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs

Notable hobbies: Spinning fire

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, NEWTON AND CHELMSFORD

UNLEASHED

Christine I flat-ironed my hair, and chose a spot with good lighting. It was the first time I did a Zoom meeting, so I wanted to make sure that I got things set up correctly.

Michael I ordered a great meal from one of my favorite restaurants. I was curious how [the date] would turn out.

Christine I had a little trouble getting the webcam to work.

Michael We had a bit of technical difficulties.

Christine I thought he had nice eyes. I was glad he wasn’t bald.

Michael She was well put together and had nice hair.

SO FETCH

Christine The first thing we did was set up our meal so we could eat and talk. We both enjoy good food and traveling.

Michael She seemed at ease.

Christine We talked about our jobs, where we have traveled, our bucket lists of where we’d like to go. We both still are working during these crazy times.

Michael She’s a hard worker, she manages five dog day-care centers. We both love Crane Beach in Ipswich, dogs, and international travel.

Christine I felt comfortable but it’s strange online. It’s hard to read people’s mannerisms and body language when all you stare at is their head. It was nice having a conversation and enjoying someone’s company, even if it doesn’t work out.

Michael She seemed very down to earth and easy to talk to throughout the date.

Christine I ordered sushi from Feng Shui. It was delicious and a nice treat.

Michael I ordered chicken piccata from Fishbones in Chelmsford. It was excellent. The sauce made the meal.

Christine He was very nice but I felt like the attraction wasn’t really there. I was waiting for my date to ask more questions and show more interest.

Michael As the conversation got going, I felt that she was more of a friend than a romantic partner.

TAKING THE LEAD

Christine I felt I led most of the conversation and there wasn’t really much to say at a certain point.

Michael After about an hour and a half, I got a bit tired. I stare at a screen for work all day, so my eyes were exhausted.

Christine I decided to end it by tapering off the conversation and letting him know it was nice meeting him. I thanked him and he thanked me and we said bye.

Michael We both seemed to get to a point where we had said everything we wanted to say.

SECOND DATE?

Christine Probably not, dating is so frustrating. It was already difficult pre-COVID. I think I’m going to get a dog.

Michael She’s a great person, but I don’t think the chemistry is there.

POST-MORTEM

Christine / C

Michael / B+