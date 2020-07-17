Five things to do online, July 20-26

Kick up your heels with the family and tune into the upbeat acoustic group Ben Rudnick and Friends. Part of the annual Summer on the Emerald Necklace event series, this free show streams live on Facebook at 3 p.m. emeraldnecklace.org

Explore the descent of politics into partisanship with Princeton professor and CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer as he discusses his latest book, Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party. Hosted by Harvard Book Store, this virtual event is free and begins at 7 p.m. harvard.com

Thursday: Grave Legacy

Learn more about the hidden meanings of the symbols of Mount Auburn Cemetery’s Victorian Funerary Art. Led by curator Meg L. Winslow, this free virtual tour explains the symbolism of the lambs, rosebuds, grieving women, and other images carved into marble monuments in the mid-19th century. 5:30 p.m. Donations appreciated. Register at mountauburn.org.

Thursday: Red Scare

Rediscover one of America’s most infamous conservative firebrands in a discussion of Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy, the latest biography by former Globe reporter and best-selling author Larry Tye. He’ll be joined in conversation by David Leonard, the president of Boston Public Library. Tickets to this virtual event are free, with the book available for purchase for $32.40. 6 p.m. Register at bpl.org.

Starting Saturday: Film Fest

The 29th annual Woods Hole Film Festival will not take place in theaters, but the show will go on. The showcase of independent film offers eight days of virtual feature and short film showings, workshops, and daily filmmaker chats. Festival passes start at $75; tickets for individual screenings go on sale July 25. woodsholefilmfestival.org

