Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

The June 21 Gratitude Issue is probably one of the best, if not THE best, edition of Globe Magazine ever.

Compliments on the tribute to essential workers (“Thank You,” June 21). However, I did not see [an article devoted to] a group of people on the job every day during this pandemic: postal workers. Our letter carrier brings the mail to our door and every door in the neighborhood daily. He is at significant risk. At post offices, clerks do their jobs, face-to-face with customers, without hesitation. They are at significant risk. Mail handlers sort through thousands of letters and packages. They are at significant risk. Yet, they are all there. Every day. They deserve praise and recognition.

Marc Jasmin, Waltham

Each “thank you” was so heartwarming and truly deserved, from restaurant workers to those who care for plants and public spaces. Please, let’s not forget to acknowledge the nurses, certified nursing assistants, food service workers, housekeepers, administrators, maintenance workers, and office staff of the skilled nursing facilities who have been so affected by the pandemic.

Mary McMahon, Malden

One group that I rarely see mentioned is the direct service professionals who assist those needing help with daily living. They staff our assisted living facilities, group homes, residential institutions, and nursing homes, and provide personal care within people’s homes. In Massachusetts, many are Black immigrant women. There are systemic reasons why this caregiving work is undervalued and underpaid. Direct care for vulnerable people is risky and hard work in this era of COVID-19. We need to say thank you in more than words. We need to support good working conditions (including adequate personal protective equipment), good pay, sick leave, and safety for them.

Sarah Coletti, Acton

How could Globe Magazine write an article that encompassed nearly 30 pages and not have one mention of the thousands and thousands of police officers and corrections officers who sacrifice and give their lives to the public every day? For a no-nonsense, truthful comment, you needed to look no further than our own Boston police commissioner.

Paul DeMille, Marshfield

The contributors said so much in so few words. As I read on though, I began to harbor a building fear, confirmed with the last interview: There was not one mention of the women and men who work around the clock to provide law enforcement to communities throughout New England. Such a glaring omission can’t be dismissed as inadvertent. To all those law enforcement professionals who constantly display their dedication and selflessness without fanfare and even who stand in support of the core values and principals of those seeking overdue change; you’re saying they deserve no gratitude, indeed not even an acknowledgement. Heartbreaking.

Paul Lutz, Derry, New Hampshire

A Call for Change

Bill Russell’s style of play changed the sport of basketball; his voice changed the history of Black lives in America (“My Hope for America: This Time is Different,” June 21). From refusing to allow segregation from his teammates to standing with Muhammad Ali, his voice helped change our society. Unfortunately, we still need his voice now more than ever to attempt to make the changes become real and long lasting.

Bob Vanasse, Worcester

As I child, I was taught that no one should be treated the way Bill Russell was when he played here in Boston. As an adult, I wondered how he could smile, laugh the way he does after what he’s been through. So I read his words and learned what his father taught him, that what matters most is your dignity and self-respect. So, Mr. Russell, thank you.

David Valade, Melrose

I agree with Russell and I hope that this time is different. We as a country cannot afford to let more discrimination take place.

Robert McAuliffe, Medfield

Postscript: An Award for Neil Swidey

The Society of Professional Journalists’ 2019 Sigma Delta Chi Award for magazine investigative reporting (local/regional circulation) went to Neil Swidey, the magazine’s staff writer, for “Our College Sports System is Broken. Do We Have the Guts to Fix it?” (May 19, 2019) and two related pieces on sports team recruiting, and an MIT dean’s downfall. Swidey’s stories exposed the deeper problems in college sports beyond the Varsity Blues scandal. This is his eighth Sigma Delta Chi award.

