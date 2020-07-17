For sale: Condos with dramatic arches in Boston and Providence

CONDO FEE $879 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $379,000 in 2006

PROS This two-level penthouse unit is in the old Baker Chocolate factory near the bike path and restaurants in Lower Mills. The galley kitchen to the left of the entryway is updated with granite counters and stainless appliances. Past a dining area, a 14-foot arched window in the exposed brick wall floods the living room with Neponset River views. A bedroom connects to the first-floor bath via a walk-in closet with laundry. Upstairs, the open, loft-like master features an updated bath and den overlooking the living room. Unit comes with two garage spots. Condo fee includes indoor pool, fitness center, and riverfront deck. CONS First-floor bath could use updating; faint tobacco odor.

Jeannette Genova, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 617-669-2084, Jeannette.Genova@NEMoves.com

$1,395,000

13 CUSHING STREET #1 / PROVIDENCE

13 Cushing Street #1, Providence. Handout

SQUARE FEET 4,391

CONDO FEE $700 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market as a condominium

PROS This newly converted 1847 Italianate in College Hill was carefully remodeled to preserve its arched doors and ornate millwork. Off the entry hall are a spacious living room and a sitting room with gas fireplace and porch access. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to a sleek kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook. Upstairs, the master has two walk-in closets and an enormous bath with step-in shower, soaking tub, and powder room. A laundry room and two en suite bedrooms complete the second floor. Unit includes a finished basement, small yard, and heated garage. CONS Luxury finishes command a premium price.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International, 401-214-1524, the-blackstoneteam.com

