3-year-old girl is found injured after officers respond to report of gunfire in Worcester

A 3-year-old girl was found with minor injuries after officers responded to reports of gunshots in Worcester Thursday evening, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots near Harding Street, Worcester police said in a statement. When they arrived, they saw a car that “appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.”

Several people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside the car, police said. The child had suffered a minor injury to her leg, but it was unknown if the injury was caused by gunfire.