3-year-old girl is found injured after officers respond to report of gunfire in Worcester

A 3-year-old girl was found with minor injuries after officers responded to reports of gunshots in Worcester Thursday evening, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots near Harding Street, Worcester police said in a statement. When they arrived, they saw a car that “appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.”
Several people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside the car, police said. The child had suffered a minor injury to her leg, but it was unknown if the injury was caused by gunfire.
Worcester police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text message to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police, or call detectives at (508) 799-8651.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.