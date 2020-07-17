Boston Marathon Expo reverses course, offers refunds to vendors

“Conventures Inc. will make some refunds and credits available to exhibitors who choose to not participate in the Virtual Boston Marathon Expo and will communicate directly with these businesses, beginning today,” Kathleen Chrisom, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing, said in a statement. “We will continue to work with retailers to present a world-class virtual expo, which will feature 12 days of 24/7 programming, interactive experiences, and sales technology.”

The company that runs the Boston Marathon Expo abruptly reversed course Friday and announced it would offer “some refunds” to vendors who opt out of this year’s virtual event after outraged retailers criticized the event planner for refusing to reimburse them for the canceled in-person event.

The refund offer comes after some 200 vendors and exhibitors learned last month they would not receive a refund for the expo booths they had paid thousands of dollars for.

Kendra Butters, a spokeswoman for the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the 124-year-old marathon, said the group supported the decision to provide refunds.

“We are pleased that Conventures will offer refunds to those exhibitors who choose to not participate in the virtual expo during September’s race week,” Butters said. “At the same time, we expect the unique digital engagement platform being developed by Conventures will enable exhibitors to reach a global audience, adding to the overall Boston Marathon Virtual Experience.”

Among the vendors who had been fuming over Conventures’s previous stance was Jason Berry, who told the Globe he had relied for years on the annual event for a significant part of his small company’s revenue.

In an e-mail last month, Chrisom referred Berry to an earlier e-mail the company sent to vendors, noting that they were planning to host “an exciting virtual event” to accompany the marathon’s virtual race in September.

Berry, whose Maryland-based company RaceDots sells special magnets that hold race bibs, was livid. He said he was scheduled to attend 37 similar expos around the country this year, and all of them offered a refund after canceling their events because of the pandemic. His sales this year have plummeted.

“My only hope for income for the rest of this year is recuperating what I spent on these closed events,” said Berry, who paid $7,200 for the smallest booth the expo offered at the Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center.

