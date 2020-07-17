Former R.I. fire official awaiting trial on sex charges found dead after house fire

State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin said firefighters had to force their way into the burning home and discovered Barker’s body in the living room area, where the fire appeared to have started. He said investigators believe that Barker may have lit the fire himself.

Stephen E. Barker, 50, had lived alone in the small house on Namquid Drive with his dog and cat. A neighbor saw the house engulfed in flames around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and called 911.

WARWICK, R.I. -- A former assistant fire chief at Quonset Air National Guard base was identified Friday as the man found dead in his burning home at Gaspee Point.

Neighbors said Barker had given his pets to a relative before the fire.

Barker had a long career as a firefighter and had served in the military. That career ended last August when the State Police arrested him and charged him with patronizing a 17-year-old for commercial sexual activity.

Barker lost his job as a fire chief and Uber driver, said his lawyer, Mary June Ciresi of Providence. “He’d loved, loved, being a firefighter,” she said.

She said that Barker’s case was defendable, but the stress of the allegations and the financial toll were wearing him down.

The shutdown of the judiciary system due to COVID-19 also meant that his pending case was taking longer to resolve. At a pretrial conference on Wednesday at Providence County Superior Court, Barker waited at the courthouse as Ciresi tried to resolve the case before trial.

Another conference was scheduled for Aug. 5. Ciresi said she told Barker the news.

“I told him this case could drag on,” she said Friday. “He texted back: ‘That’s Ok, I’ll survive.‘ ”

Hours later, Barker was dead.

