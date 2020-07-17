Get ready for a hot and humid weekend

As we head through the rest of the day, skies will remain mostly cloudy and humidity levels will be in check until late this afternoon. After that time dew points are going to head toward 70 degrees, and you’ll really feel the humidity.

Showers Friday morning marked the leading edge of a coming change in the air mass. Some areas saw up to half an inch of rain, although most of us didn’t receive that kind of beneficial water; the drought continues in much of New England.

This map shows how hot it will feel Monday in combination with the humidity.

So just how hot is it going to be this weekend? I think Sunday and Monday are the core days of heat with Saturday more of a typical hot July day, not so extreme.

Readings will be around 90 degrees Saturday afternoon, not overly hot for July. WeatherBell

The humidity tomorrow may be even lower, providing a bit of a break for inland areas during the middle of the afternoon. It’s not that it’s going to feel dry, but the highest of humidity is likely to be confined to the south coast.

Actual temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon Saturday, but it doesn’t look to me to be a widespread mid-90s kind of a day; we’ll keep that reserved for Sunday and Monday.

The second half of the weekend and early next week the heat will build. When you combine the humidity and the high temperatures, it may feel close to the century mark for a few hours away from the beaches, especially Monday afternoon.

Readings will be a few degrees warmer by Sunday afternoon, with several areas in the mid-90s. WeatherBell

Actual temperatures Sunday should be in the mid-90s, and that alone may require a heat advisory. It’s likely to reach 90 by 10 or 11 in the morning on that day and continue that way through 6:00 p.m.

It is also possible that Sunday and Monday will be the two hottest consecutive days of the entire summer. We are after all entering the highest average high temperatures of the year.

The core of the heat will slip south and east Tuesday. It's still going to be a hot day, but not to the level we will see the days before.

Throughout this 3- or 4-day heat wave it will obviously be cooler for the outer tip of Cape Ann and much of Cape Cod and the Islands. In these locations, temperatures in the 80s will be more common in the afternoon, although it will still be excessively humid.

Temperatures are at the top of the curve for the year this weekend. NOAA

Water temperatures have warmed up into the low 70s in many of the shelter coves, and upper 60s elsewhere. High tide is around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. This of course means less sand space for social distancing in the late morning and early afternoon. Late afternoon and early evening will be ideal if you’re looking for more sand, and the core of the heat will have subsided.