Gov. Baker: ‘respect the virus’ amid continued fight against coronavirus

“We all need to keep doing what we’ve been doing if we’re going to remain successful here,” Baker said during a news conference following a visit to the shores of Assawompsett Pond in Middleborough. ”Respect the virus.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged Massachusetts residents to “respect the virus” as the state continues battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also praised natural resources like the pond, noting that state parks provide a “real opportunity for respite and relief for people during periods of high anxiety” like now.

Baker said that the state reported on Thursday 13,000 COVID-19 tests statewide, bringing the total to roughly 1.3 million since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day average of positive tests remains under 2 percent, he said.

“These progress indicators are obviously critical to us as we continue to move forward with respect to to our own reopening plans here in Massachusetts,” Baker said, adding that officials will continue to monitor the public health data on the virus.

He praised the people of Massachusetts for doing “their part every day to control and manage this insidious disease” and urged them to continue wearing face coverings when they can’t socially distance, practice good hygiene, and wipe down surfaces.

Baker also joked about his formal attire, telling reporters he felt “a little bit out of place” walking the grounds of the pond in his suit.

“I hope no one took a picture of me in my particular garb,” Baker said.

