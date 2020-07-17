It’s deadline day for Rhode Island schools to submit reopening plans

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I really miss those can’t-move-on-the-deck Friday happy hours at the Hot Club. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 17,711 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 68 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 988. There were 64 people in the hospital, four in intensive care, and three were on ventilators.

Advertisement

It’s deadline day for public school districts across the state to submit reopening plans to the Rhode Island Department of Education.

We know that the state has set Aug. 31 as the first day of school, and districts are required to submit plans for a full in-person reopening, a partial reopening, and a limited reopening. The state has said it will provide feedback on those plans through July 28.

Districts are expected to post the plans online by the end of the month, but luckily there are a few teacher’s pets who are already sharing their plans. Here’s a quick overview on a few of them.

Providence

The largest school district in the state has scaled back a proposal to require elementary and middle school students to attend neighborhood schools, although it appears as though kindergarten students may be assigned to schools closest to where they live. The district plans to keep elementary and middle school students in stable groups, require masks anytime anyone is within six feet of another person, and ask students and teachers to be screened for the virus on a daily basis. For more information, click here.

Advertisement

Bristol-Warren

Middle and high school students will have staggered schedules, and the district says there is no scenario where all middle school students will be allowed to attend school at the same time. If parents want their children to stay in distance learning, the district wants the parents to commit to doing so for a full quarter or trimester (depending on the grade). For more information, click here.

Coventry

Distance learning will be an option for students in all of Coventry’s plans, and the district is considering staggering school schedules with two days of students in school and three days of learning from home. The district is planning to encourage, but not require, face masks, and keep students in groups of 15. For more information, click here.

Cranston

Cranston is preparing four plans (full in-person, partial in-person, limited in-person, and full distance learning) for its schools, and the district is focusing on keeping students in stable groups. The district is also exploring full distance learning options for those who will be required to stay home for extended periods of time (if they test positive). For more information, click here.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has an important story about Rhode Islanders who have long waiting periods to get their coronavirus test results.

Advertisement

⚓ Governors Gina Raimondo and Charlie Baker both have big Supreme Court appointments to make, and Shirley Leung offers the view from Massachusetts on why it’s time to select a person of color for the bench.

⚓ Providence-based poet Ilyus Evander has a new collection of poetry that is worth a read.

⚓ Congrats: Former Providence Journal executive editor Karen Bordeleau has been named director of communications at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and Arizona PBS.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Michael Crowley, Kim Kalunian Nesi, Stephanie Federico, US Representative David Cicilline, Lauren Waterson (34), David Mann (64), Marcela Betancur, Sarah DiSabatino (34), Rico Vota, Bob Andrade (72), Brendan Kirby, Nick Maglio (29), Mary Allbee (27), Kate Dungan (38), Tom Denton (71), Charlene Denton, David Wyatt (59), Harper Bell (8), Ethan Hartley, Ashley Daigneault, and Andrew Bramson.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Food: We’ve devoted our Ideas section this week to a look at the future of food, and there are so many pieces worth reading that I can’t link to just one. Take some time and read everything here.

⚓ Sports: Lansdowne Street is going to look a lot different for Red Sox games this season.

⚓ Opinion: A former speechwriter for President Obama offers his thoughts on how to fix the US Supreme Court.

Advertisement

⚓ Movies: If you need something to do this weekend, Ty Burr offers up 10 movies you might have missed (or should watch again).

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Raimondo and all four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are holding a virtual event at 1:45 p.m. to discuss how small businesses can receive assistance during the pandemic.

⚓ US Representative James Langevin is chairing the US House Committee on Homeland Security’s hearing at 12:30 p.m. on how to defend against future cyberattacks.

⚓ It’s Food Truck Friday at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village.

⚓ They’re showing “Back to the Future” tonight at Misquamicut Beach.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.