Major N.H. road to close for 5 days during bridge repairs

A major road familiar to many people visiting the New Hampshire Seacoast region will be closed for five days beginning Sunday night while workers replace an 87-year-old bridge, officials announced.
All traffic along the Route 4 in Durham will be detoured starting at 11 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said in a statement. More than 16,000 cars travel on the east-west route per day.
Over the course of five days, workers will demolish the Bunker Creek Bridge, install the new precast bridge elements, and pave the road, the department said. Message boards and signs along the route will direct drivers to either Route 108 or Route 155. Trucks are encouraged to use the Route 155 detour.
Advertisement
The construction is part of the $7.1 million Durham 16236 Design-Build Bunker Creek Bridge Replacement Project and is expected to be completed in October, the department said.
The Bunker Creek Bridge was constructed in 1933 and underwent repairs in 1970, the department said. The new bridge will “correct two geometric deficiencies,” will be higher to account for 100-year flooding concerns, and will meet modern safety standards. It will also be wider to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.