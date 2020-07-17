Major N.H. road to close for 5 days during bridge repairs

A major road familiar to many people visiting the New Hampshire Seacoast region will be closed for five days beginning Sunday night while workers replace an 87-year-old bridge, officials announced.

All traffic along the Route 4 in Durham will be detoured starting at 11 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said in a statement. More than 16,000 cars travel on the east-west route per day.

Over the course of five days, workers will demolish the Bunker Creek Bridge, install the new precast bridge elements, and pave the road, the department said. Message boards and signs along the route will direct drivers to either Route 108 or Route 155. Trucks are encouraged to use the Route 155 detour.