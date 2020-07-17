Markey releases tax returns, challenges Kennedy to do same

But although Markey’s campaign boasted that the returns showed their candidate’s commitment to transparency, his disclosure provides an incomplete picture of his household income, because he files separately from his wife, Susan Blumenthal, a health care consultant, public health expert, and former high-ranking official in the Clinton administration.

Kennedy, running to unseat Markey, plans to release his tax returns for the years he has been in office in the coming days, his campaign said.

Senator Edward J. Markey averaged $178,317 in yearly total income over the last seven years, the majority coming from his congressional salary, according to copies of his last seven years of tax returns his campaign released Friday, as it challenged Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III to do the same.

Markey’s campaign declined to provide Blumenthal’s tax returns. “They have always filed separately. Senator Markey is the one running for the Senate,” said Markey spokeswoman Giselle Barry.

The personal financial disclosure Markey must provide annually to the US Senate indicates Blumenthal contributes to their joint finances via a salary from her private medical practice, a pension from the US Public Health Service, and paid speeches, according to the most recent one filed last month. The disclosures do not indicate how much she earns from the salary or pension, but lists five speeches she gave in 2019 for which she earned a total of $62,700.

The disclosures show the couple owns investment assets and bank accounts worth between $1.9 million and $4.2 million, many of them in Blumenthal’s name. (Under congressional disclosure rules, lawmakers only have to report the value of their assets in wide ranges, rather than exact figures.)

That’s a far cry from the wealthiest member of the Senate, Republican Rick Scott, who reported an estimated net worth of roughly $260 million, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, which averages the maximum and minimum value of lawmakers’ assets and debts. Overall, the watchdog group reported that the median net worth of members for Congress is just over $1 million.

Markey released federal and state tax returns for 2013 through 2019, and they show a relatively steady income, with his main sources being his congressional salary and Social Security benefits that the 74-year-old Malden Democrat collects.

In 2019, Markey reported $177,483 in total income, $140,454 of which came from his Senate salary and $34,726 from Social Security. The 2019 return shows he paid $39,256 in federal and state income taxes for an effective tax rate of about 22 percent.

The median income in Massachusetts is about $77,000, according to the US Census bureau.

Overall, Markey paid a yearly average of $44,160 in federal and state income taxes over the seven year period, or about 25 percent of his annual adjusted gross income.

The Malden Democrat has given a yearly average of just under 4 percent of his income to charity, the returns show, though his rate of giving has increased over the years from a low of 2.3 percent in 2014 to almost 7 percent in 2019. In total, Markey gave $49,756 to charity over the seven-year period.

Candidates are under no legal obligation to release their tax returns, but the move has gained popularity ever since President Trump upended four decades of political tradition and refused to release his own tax returns before the 2016 election — and indeed continues to withhold them from congressional and state prosecutors, who are battling the president in court for access to those returns.

“Candidates shouldn’t wait to make the highest court of the land or the court of opinion force this sharing of information,” Markey said in a statement Friday, referring to a recent Supreme Court ruling that the Manhattan district attorney can obtain Trump’s tax returns, though it remains unclear when that will happen. “We should require tax releases from all candidates for Congress by law.”

Kennedy, of Newton, and one of the wealthier members of Congress, will face off against Markey in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary. Whoever wins will go up against the winner of the GOP primary in November. The two Republicans on the ballot are Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont and Kevin J. O’Connor of Dover.

