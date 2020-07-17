MBTA to resume fare collection on buses, trolleys, commuter rail

The MBTA will continue to require face coverings and asks riders to continue making efforts to distance themselves from other customers, the T said in a statement.

Beginning Monday the MBTA will resume collecting fares on buses, trolleys, and the commuter rail, the agency said Friday, months after halting fare collection on some services to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bus drivers may choose to bypass some stops to avoid overcrowding, the T said. Drivers who identify a person with a disability needing a ride will stop to let the person know when the next bus is due and notify the control center that they are waiting, the T said.

The MBTA encourages riders to use a preloaded CharlieCard or CharlieTicket on trolleys and buses but says they will also be able to pay with cash. It suggests commuter rail riders use the mTicket app to buy tickets or passes. Travelers using the Fairmont Line can also use CharlieCards at Zone 1A stations.

