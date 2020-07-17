Somerville postponing Phase 3 business reopening until August

“We’re very concerned in Somerville, because we are the most densely populated city in New England, with more than 80,000 people in only 4.1 square miles,” Curtatone said at a press conference. “We have many vulnerable populations — working class families, essential workers, immigrants — and we know this virus has been particularly harsh on black and brown Americans, immigrants, our elderly, and our essential workers. And we’ve lost 34 people, 34 souls in our community.”

Somerville is holding off on reopening movie theaters, gyms, cultural centers, and performance venues, and limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people until at least Aug. 3, city officials announced Friday.

Curtatone cited concern about the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the metro area and concerns about the efficacy of the state’s contact tracing program as reasons for pausing the reopening process.

“We understand and are acutely aware that this is hard on businesses,” Curtatone said. “It’s hard on them financially, and we’re very aware — I’m aware — some of them may not open up again. But there’s no one-to-one tradeoff between a dollar and someone’s life or blood. We cannot have a sustained opening of our economy, and recovery of our economy, without a healthy society.”

Curtatone said he wants to see 7-day and 14-day rolling averages of new cases decreasing, or at least holding steady, and improvements to the state’s tracing program before Somerville proceeds to the next step of reopening.

“To reopen we must have either steady or downward case trends locally and regionally — not just statewide. We must also have all of the critical components for safe reopening in place,” Doug Kress, Somerville’s director of health and human services, said in a statement. “That’s widespread easily accessible testing, effective contact tracing and tracking, and isolation support backed up by widespread compliance with requirements for face coverings, social distancing, hygiene, and business safety protocols. Massachusetts has made incredible progress over the last few months. We don’t want to undo that by pushing forward without every element in place.”

Curtatone said, “Not only do we want to keep our community safe, we want to make sure when those businesses open up, they’re not forced to shut back down again. And if we’re faced with a resurgence [of coronavirus] to any level like we faced in the initial surge, we know what’s going to happen. We’ll have to shut down not only our cities, but broad swaths of our Commonwealth and our economy. And that will certainly not lend itself to a sustainable recovery. So for now until Aug. 3, we’ll continue to be vigilant.”

While it’s charting its own path on Phase 3 businesses, the city will follow the state’s latest guidelines for grocery stores, which allows for more customers to shop in stores (at 50 percent capacity, rather than 40 percent) and the reintroduction of reusable bags, officials said.





