State trooper, another driver injured in four-car crash on Mass Pike in Framingham

A state trooper and the driver of another car were injured in a four-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Friday morning, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that shortly after 7 a.m., a car driving east on the highway east of Exit 12 lost control, spun around, and collided with a State Police cruiser, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. Two other vehicles, including a commercial truck, were also involved in the crash.

The female driver of the car that lost control was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Procopio said. The trooper suffered a serious laceration and was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.