Steam bath, anyone? Hot, humid weather expected this weekend

The worst of the heat will be Sunday and Monday, the forecasters said in an Internet posting.

A cool stretch is expected to end Friday, and hot and humid weather is expected to return this weekend into early next week, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures Saturday will range from the 80s along the coast to the low 90s in the interior.

But that’s just the beginning.

Oppressive heat and humidity are expected Sunday and Monday. Temperatures on both days will reach the low to mid-90s away from the immediate south coast with potential for the upper 90s Sunday in portions of the Connecticut and Merrimack river valleys.

The humidity is expected to peak Monday “with pure tropical airmass” flowing into the region, the forecasters said.

Heat advisories will likely be needed Sunday and Monday with the combination of heat and humidity making it feel like 100 to 104 degrees on Monday across portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern Massachusetts, the forecasters said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected Monday.

Highs are still expected in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday, though it will be cooler along the coast, the forecasters said. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than that.

In the near term, there’s a possibility of showers and storms on Friday afternoon and evening. And you can expect a night with temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s before the heat starts cranking up, forecasters said.





