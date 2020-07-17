Three officials at Quincy Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

Also on July 15, a member of the high school administrative staff also informed officials they were feeling symptoms, according to the release. The next day they tested positive for the virus.

Special education staff teaching at North Quincy High School and the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center informed administrators that they had tested positive on July 11 and July 15, respectively, Kevin W. Mulvey, interim superintendent of Quincy Public Schools said in the letter posted to the district’s Facebook page.

Three staff members at Quincy Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, including two from the summer school program, officials said in a letter to the community Friday.

Staff members and the families of students who came into contact with the staff members were notified by phone, told to seek testing, and quarantine for 14-days, according to the release. All other parents and staff were notified by phone, email and or a letter that was sent home with students.

“At all times, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is of the utmost importance to me and I will continue to share information as it becomes available,” Mulvey said in the letter.

Students in quarantine will continue learning remotely, Mulvey said.

Quincy is at least the second public school district to report staff teaching summer school have been infected with the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Westwood schools said an employee learned on Monday, the first day of summer school, that she had tested positive. The teacher had previously been told she did not have the virus, but her medical provider called to say that information was wrong, and she had tested positive, officials said.

