USS Constitution to reopen to visitors in August

But new restrictions will be put in place to ensure the safety of visitors during the pandemic. All visitors must wear a face covering, groups will be limited to 25 people or less, and visits will last approximately half an hour. Crews will clean the ship’s surfaces and handrails between visiting groups, the museum said.

The USS Constitution will reopen to the public on Aug. 7, the museum announced in a statement Thursday. The ship will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission is free to the public.

History buffs and sailors rejoice - visitors will soon be allowed to step aboard Old Ironsides once again.

The museum closed to visitors in accordance with state health guidelines in March, but virtual tours have since been hosted on social media to allow visitors to experience the history of the ship safely. Crews have held more than 100 virtual tours on Facebook Live, amassing over 2.5 million views in total, the museum said.

“But there is no substitute for actually standing on the decks of this 222-year-old warship and feeling the sense of awe that Old Ironsides inspires,” said Commander John Benda, the USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer.

Virtual tours will continue Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the museum’s Facebook page. On each virtual tour, crew members bring viewers through the ship and answer questions from the public.

The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat, having played a played an important role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, the museum said. The ship was undefeated in battle, capturing or destroying 33 enemy ships.

The warship earned its nickname Old Ironsides when cannon balls were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull during the War of 1812, the museum said.

