Walsh declares heat emergency, cooling centers to open across Boston

On those days, “the real feel temperature is expected to range between 96 and 100 degrees,” the release said.

The city will open 20 Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the mayor’s office said in a press release.

With several days of hot and humid weather on tap, Mayor Martin J. Walsh Friday declared a heat emergency, with several public facilities across Boston available for residents to cool off.

At cooling centers, residents will be able to relax in air conditioned rooms and tot sprays will be open at playgrounds with restrictions. The Boston Public Library and city pools will remain closed due to COVID-19 safety measures, according to the release.

Residents are advised to call the community centers before visiting to confirm operating hours and occupancy limits, according to the release. Visitors will be screened before entering, people must being their own bottles of water, and face masks are required.

"Occupancy will be monitored to ensure it doesn't exceed 40 percent of the building's maximum permitted occupancy to maintain proper distancing and the spaces will be regularly cleaned and disinfected hourly," the release said.

Walsh also said residents need to take precautions to protect themselves, while following public health protocols on Covid-19.

“Continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, and wear a face covering,” Walsh said. “If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down.”

