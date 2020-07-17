Family of late resident sues former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home leaders, charges they ‘completely failed'

It targets Bennett Walsh, the home’s former superintendent; Francisco Urena, the state’s former secretary of veterans’ services who resigned in June; and three other former leaders at the facility. It does not name Governor Charlie Baker or current members of his administration who oversaw the home.

The federal lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Springfield, appears to be the first legal action taken by family of those who died at the home, where the coronavirus outbreak killed at least 76 elderly residents and sickened dozens more, including staff members and veterans.

The family of a late Korean War veteran on Friday sued the former head of the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state’s former veterans secretary, and three others, charging they “completely failed” in controlling the novel coronavirus before it killed scores within the facility, its attorney said.

The 29-page complaint, which seeks certification as a class action suit, charges that the state “made a promise to its citizen-soldiers” to care for them after they served their country, but failed to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the home which the complaint says “was preventable.”

“The Commonwealth did not keep its promise to protect and keep them safe from harm when they were unable to care for themselves,” the complaint states. “Instead of providing the veterans the appropriate care to which they were entitled, the five defendants in this lawsuit showed deliberate indifference to the veteran’s basic needs. . . . Our veterans deserved better.”

In a statement, attorneys for the family of Joseph Sniadach, an 84-year-old veteran who died April 27 and whose estate filed the lawsuit, said he was moved into one of the dementia units at the facility in January, just weeks before infections quickly began to proliferate.

The lawsuit heavily cites the findings of a state-ordered investigation released last month, which found that leaders at the home made “utterly baffling” mistakes in responding to the outbreak, including failing to plan or execute basic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

That included the decision to merge two locked dementia units in late March, creating what the report called “deplorable” conditions for 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25. A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move told investigators she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death,” the report said.

Michael Aleo, one of the family’s attorneys, said in a statement that leaders at the home received guidance in February and March from state and federal officials about how to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, including the need to isolate residents.

“The Soldiers’ Home completely failed to heed that guidance,” Aleo said. “The results were catastrophic.”

Sniadach, formerly of Hadley, was born in Poland, and moved as a young man to the United States, where he worked for Westinghouse Electric, according to his obituary. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and was an “energetic soul who easily connected with people and made friends wherever he went,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition to Walsh and Urena, the lawsuit also names Dr. David Clinton, the home’s former medical director; Vanessa Lauziere, its former nursing director; and Celeste Surreira, the assistant director of nursing. All three were either fired or resigned.

The state’s 174-page investigative report, conducted by former federal prosecutor Mark W. Pearlstein, placed most of the blame for the mishandling of the outbreak on the home’s leadership team. It concluded that Walsh was unqualified to lead the home and that the Baker administration, which appointed Walsh and his overseers, knew of his shortcomings well before the outbreak, one of the worst in the country.

His administration’s failure to properly supervise Walsh contributed to “the tragic failure” at the home, Baker said last month.

Investigators said no one at the Soldiers’ Home, other than Lauziere, would admit to being involved in the decision to consolidate the two dementia units, where workers described veterans being crowded together on cots in hot rooms.

One employee was asked to deliver 13 body bags to one of the units. A day later, a refrigerated truck arrived to accommodate the anticipated body count. Another employee told investigators she saw Surreira point to a room and say, “All this room will be dead by tomorrow,” according to the report.

Investigators found that Walsh was a divisive leader who saw massive staff turnover during his tenure and had to attend anger management classes. The Globe reported in May that Walsh got into a dispute with a fellow employee in March 2018 and threatened to “belt” him while clenching his fists. During Walsh’s tenure, which began in June 2016, 274 employees left the Soldiers’ Home, according to documents obtained by the Globe.

The report also criticizes Urena for failing to take proper steps to address substantial and longstanding concerns about Walsh.

An attorney for Walsh charged last month that the report contained “many baseless accusations,” and that Walsh was “reviewing legal options.”

Attorney General Maura Healey, the Justice Department, and the state inspector general all have ongoing investigations into the home. State legislative leaders have also created a special committee to conduct its own probe.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout