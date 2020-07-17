Mass. reports 216 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths

The state also reported one new probable-case death, with that total rising to 218, and an additional 82 probable cases for a total of 6,392.

The state reported Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 21 to 8,184. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 216, bringing the total to 106,487, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

The state said 12,821 new individuals had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total tested to 1,008,195. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,293,162. And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 941 people, bringing that total to 84,539.

Two of the four key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening of businesses in Massachusetts dropped, officials reported Friday, while one remained steady and one increased.

The three-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests was steady at 1.7 percent as of Thursday. That figure is down 94 percent since mid-April and has hovered at or below 2 percent since June 18.

The three day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 551 as of Thursday, down from 566 the day before, representing an 85 percent decrease from April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped to five as of Thursday from six the day before. That’s a 76 percent decrease from mid-April.

Finally, the three-day average of coronavirus deaths among confirmed cases rose again, to 15 as of Tuesday. That’s up from 13 the day before, but still represents a drop of 90 percent from mid-April.

The latest Massachusetts coronavirus numbers came as Somerville announced that it would delay the reopening of some of its businesses under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan to at least Aug. 3. That means movie theaters, gyms, cultural centers, and performance venues will not yet be allowed to reopen in the city until that date, and gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people.

“We understand and are acutely aware that this is hard on businesses,” Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said during a press conference. “It’s hard on them financially, and we’re very aware — I’m aware — some of them may not open up again. But there’s no one-to-one tradeoff between a dollar and someone’s life or blood. We cannot have a sustained opening of our economy, and recovery of our economy, without a healthy society.”

Governor Charlie Baker, asked Friday about Somerville’s decision to delay Phase 3, said cities and towns are free to craft their own safety protocols as long as they don’t “negate” the state guidance.

During a media availability on Friday, Baker also urged Massachusetts residents to “respect the virus” as the state continues its battle against the pandemic.

“We all need to keep doing what we’ve been doing if we’re going to remain successful here,” Baker said on the shore of Assawompsett Pond in Middleborough, where he was holding an event to highlight the completion of a flood mitigation plan for the area.

Baker was also asked Friday about a lawsuit filed by the family of a late Korean War veteran against former officials in charge of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where a coronavirus outbreak killed scores of residents.

Baker said his administration doesn’t comment on pending litigation, though he did say that the outbreak at the soldiers’ home was “a terrible tragedy” that prompted him to tap a formal federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of the facility.

Emily Sweeney, Travis Andersen, and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









