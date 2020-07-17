Salem health officials order mandatory face coverings for coronavirus pandemic

Salem officials declared a public health emergency Friday and issued an emergency order requiring people to wear face coverings downtown and in all city parks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order issued by the city’s Board of Health covers all indoor and outdoor public spaces downtown and all city-owned parks and playgrounds, including Salem Willows, Winter Island, and Forest River Park, the city said in a statement.
The order goes into effect Saturday and will be in effect seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., officials said. It will remain until the Board of Health determines that a public health emergency no longer exists.
Businesses are instructed not to allow customers to enter without masks, unless they qualify for an exemption, and must post signs at their main entrances notifying patrons of the mask requirement, the city said.
Exempted from the mask requirement are children under age 2, who are encouraged to wear face coverings at the discretion of a parent or guardian, and those with existing health conditions or disabilities that make mask-wearing dangerous or impossible, the city said.
People are also not required to wear masks while swimming, resting on the beach, eating, or sitting in private vehicles. The order will be enforced by Board of Health officials, police and building inspectors, the city said, and violators may be fined, though the amounts of any potential fines were not stated.
