Salem health officials order mandatory face coverings for coronavirus pandemic

Salem officials declared a public health emergency Friday and issued an emergency order requiring people to wear face coverings downtown and in all city parks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order issued by the city’s Board of Health covers all indoor and outdoor public spaces downtown and all city-owned parks and playgrounds, including Salem Willows, Winter Island, and Forest River Park, the city said in a statement.

The order goes into effect Saturday and will be in effect seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., officials said. It will remain until the Board of Health determines that a public health emergency no longer exists.