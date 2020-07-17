DAs opposed to Rollins’s argument should have their day in court

Since Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is pursuing an argument that has consequences for the entire Commonwealth, the four other district attorneys who have opposing arguments should be heard in court (“DAs clash over raising age limit to let young killers have parole chance,” Page A1, July 10). It is not misogyny or racism that compels those district attorneys, although Rollins does seem trigger-happy with those accusations.

Debate about this serious question deserves as many voices as possible, for its implications affect Massachusetts as a whole. I’m always amazed when people complain that their voices aren’t being heard, then become deaf with power.