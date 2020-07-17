Racial equity fund starts from a place of lived experience

Over 14 years of raising money for Big Sister Boston, I am consistently asked, “Why girls?” I receive unsolicited advice that we should merge with a boy-serving organization, and, like other nonprofit leaders, I often hear that there are just too many nonprofits in this city. I don’t ask which organizations funders would like to eliminate or which population being served isn’t important.
When I read in Shirley Leung’s front-page June 28 commentary (“ ‘This group . . . is protesting with their wallets’ ”) about Black and brown corporate executives forming a philanthropy fund to give to communities of color, and to nonprofits led by people of color, I was intrigued, because I know philanthropic redlining is real.
I expect that members of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund will have the lived experiences, for example, to know what children need, and how a nonprofit is aligned with those needs. I can’t imagine they would label children as inner city, disadvantaged, at-risk, marginalized, and all the “other” labels that are often plastered on kids whom we and other nonprofits serve. They will see them as they are: powerful beyond what their current environment allows them to be.
Deborah Re
President and CEO
Big Sister Boston
Boston