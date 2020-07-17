fb-pixel
Racial equity fund starts from a place of lived experience

Updated July 17, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Among the members of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund are (from left) Rodney Pratt, vice president and general counsel of Converse; Malia Lazu, executive vice president of Berkshire Bank; Damon Hart, senior vice president and deputy general counsel Liberty Mutual; Pamela Everhart, senior vice president of Fidelity Investments; Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank; and Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, chief executive of DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement and Catalyst Institute.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Over 14 years of raising money for Big Sister Boston, I am consistently asked, “Why girls?” I receive unsolicited advice that we should merge with a boy-serving organization, and, like other nonprofit leaders, I often hear that there are just too many nonprofits in this city. I don’t ask which organizations funders would like to eliminate or which population being served isn’t important.

When I read in Shirley Leung’s front-page June 28 commentary (“ ‘This group . . . is protesting with their wallets’ ”) about Black and brown corporate executives forming a philanthropy fund to give to communities of color, and to nonprofits led by people of color, I was intrigued, because I know philanthropic redlining is real.

I expect that members of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund will have the lived experiences, for example, to know what children need, and how a nonprofit is aligned with those needs. I can’t imagine they would label children as inner city, disadvantaged, at-risk, marginalized, and all the “other” labels that are often plastered on kids whom we and other nonprofits serve. They will see them as they are: powerful beyond what their current environment allows them to be.


Deborah Re

President and CEO

Big Sister Boston

Boston