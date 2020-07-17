Stakes keep rising over Biden’s pending VP decision

First, Republicans have honed scurrilous political attacks to a fine art. As soon as Biden announces his pick, they will focus all their firepower on that person. But until a candidate is chosen, they are limited to scattering aspersions over a wide field.

There are two reasons that Adrian Walker is wrong to think that Joe Biden should announce his running mate now ( “Not too early for VP pick,” Metro, July 15).

The second reason becomes apparent when the minimal news coverage Biden’s substantial policy statements have gotten in the press is compared with the deluge of coverage Donald Trump gets every day. Even after covering Trump for more than four years, the news media act like kittens chasing his laser beam wherever he points it.

Biden needs to wait until the convention, or some other strategic moment, to announce his choice for vice president in order to garner any significant attention.

Michael Biales

Acton





Best choice for running mate: Susan Rice

It was fine of Adrian Walker to praise Kamala Harris and some other prospective running mates for Joe Biden (“Not too early for VP pick”). However, Walker missed the person I believe is the best choice for Biden and our nation: Susan Rice.

Rice’s two decades of public service include four years each as ambassador to the UN and national security adviser. No other potential vice president under consideration has her skills in diplomatic and intelligence policies. Rice could deal forcefully with Russia, China, and other foreign adversaries while Biden concentrates his strength on America’s serious problems at home — the coronavirus, the economy, racism, health care.

Rice, a graduate of Stanford University and a Rhodes scholar, is a Black woman who is 22 years younger than Biden. She and her husband, married since 1992, have two adult children. In this pandemic year, when traditional meet-and-greet campaigning is impossible for all candidates, Rice projects well on television as smart, strong, thoughtful, and plainspoken.

Biden and Rice know and trust each other from eight years of working together with President Obama, and she is fully capable of taking on all presidential responsibilities in an emergency.

James R. Wagner

Newton