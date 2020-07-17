After a rough start, Red Sox’ Brian Johnson made an adjustment

"Physically, I felt better today, than I did the first time," Johnson said. "I think that kind of led to my first inning where I was trying to overthrow and was trying to do too much so early. I tried to make that adjustment in the first. I [made the adjustment] the second, third and fourth, though."

Johnson couldn’t locate, walking three batters in his four innings. Nevertheless, Johnson, did find somewhat of a groove after the first, retiring the next seven batters he faced.

Brian Johnson struggled to begin Friday evening’s outing. The lefthander allowed three runs in the first, including a Kevin Plawecki’s two-run homer to left field.

Johnson is seen as a possible bulk guy, the follower to the opener. To get a feel for what that role might look like, he walked out of the bullpen to start his outing instead of the dugout.

"Whatever they need, I'm ready for," said Johnson. "I think the past two years have really prepared me for [coming behind an opener]."

Workman struggles again

Brandon Workman sputtered again Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) in his one inning of work. Michael Chavis did the most damage with a three-run shot to right field that put a cap on another underwhelming outing.

“He’s obviously frustrated,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I guess my concern is, I’m OK with his stuff. I think he’s going to find it, but my concern is making sure he knows he’s going to find it.”

Workman hasn’t been able to locate his curveball, an out-pitch, allowing hitters to sit on his fastball.

