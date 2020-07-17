The best spot to watch the Red Sox in person this year? It’s this room with a view

From its perch overlooking Fenway Park, a block away, the windows offer peek-a-boo glimpses at home plate, first base, and right field.

Apartment 1027 at the Viridian is a room with a view.

You get a tunnel-vision look between the grandstand pillars of the ancient ballpark. Plus, there are two bathrooms, and no line.

If you are a diehard Red Sox fan locked out of Fenway Park because of the coronavirus and desperate for live action, this could be your new home. From 1027, it’s possible to watch J.D. Martinez smack a walkoff home run and be in bed before he even crosses home plate.

Rent for the two-bedroom apartment is $4,550 a month — but they are offering two months free rent promotion.

No, I am not getting a commission and no, it’s not like being in the luxury boxes. But it’s better than nothing. Real estate is like pitching. It’s all about location, location, location.

From 1027, you can get a great view of the left field seats, where Globe photographer John Tlumacki is set up to get an unobstructed view of the field.









Earlier this month, Apartment 1027 was mine for the day.

I got there at 9:30 a.m., took off my mask, turned up the air conditioner and put a beverage in the freezer to chill. Then, I opened the living room slider and gazed past Boylston Street into Fenway Park with my trusty 800mm telephoto lens.

From Apartment 1027, you can watch Michael Chavis take cuts in intrasquad games.

The apartment lends a birds-eye view as players enter the ballpark. Even though MLB summer camp means Fenway looks a lot different this year, there’s still plenty to see.





Martinez arrives dressed in black, white and gray with a matching gaiter mask. He has his own suite. Andrew Benintendi treats the walk to the third floor, where ballplayers are assigned, as a personal Stairmaster. Xander Bogaerts sports flip-flops, a golf shirt, and his London Series ballcap turned backward. Rafael Devers, who shares a suite with Bogey, wears a smile.

Players are using reconfigured luxury suites as lockers to allow for social distancing.

From Apartment 1027, Red Sox “summer camp” actually looks like fun.

Players grab breakfast, juggling to-go containers, protein shakes, and fresh fruit, and head to their suites to relax. Later, they emerge lugging their bats and gym bags, like kids in the Cape League. Jackie Bradley Jr. twirls his bat as if he’s Keith Lockhart.





You can see manager Ron Roenicke with his face wrapped in a gaiter mask, tossing balls into a bucket during batting practice under a relentless sun.

A Sox player headed back to his luxury suite with breakfast before practice. Behind him is a double suite with mostly new players.









The Saturday I’m staying at Apartment 1027, the Red Sox’ intrasquad game is played without the piped-in crowd noise. The scene is surreal.

Except for a lone photographer in the outfield box, the stands are deserted. Most players don’t even wear numbers on the backs of their jerseys.

It’s 90 degrees, and umpire Jason Varitek, wearing two masks, is already sweating behind the plate. The only time I saw him hotter was in ’04, when he shoved his mitt into A-Rod’s face.

Since you can only see part of the field, the view from Apartment 1027 forces you to focus on details.

In the first inning, Bogaerts comes to the plate. He’s not comfortable in the batter’s box, kicking and smoothing out the dirt more than 70 times (seriously) before finally lining a single to left.

It was so quiet that when he left the game and headed to his luxury suite, I yelled his name and he paused and looked around.

The view from Apartment 1027.

Yes, the rent is steep, but there are other perks: You get access to the roof deck on the 20th floor.

The views up there include most of the outfield and the Green Monster, and everything from the Mystic River Bridge to the Belmont Hills.

It’s the best building in the city, says Dr. Kenny Softness, a urology resident from Beth Israel, who’s up on the building’s roof deck sitting at a picnic table, also peeking at the field.

“It’s wild,” he says. “I live on the ninth floor and I can see the pitcher’s mound, shortstop, and third base. Whoever’s pitching, I can see them from my couch. I’ve seen ‘em all, every Red Sox pitcher, CC Sabathia, Clayton Kershaw.”













A security guard snapped some pictures at Fenway Park.





