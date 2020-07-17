Chaim Bloom navigating uncharted waters while evaluating ‘unsettled’ Red Sox pitching situation

Under ordinary circumstances, Bloom would have been consumed at this stage of the year with thoughts of July 31, what would have been his first trade deadline with the Red Sox. Instead, he’s two weeks into a second training camp and one week from his team’s scheduled Opening Day at Fenway Park against the Orioles. He’s watching intrasquad games in which nearly every outcome is, in his words, “zero-sum” — a batter’s success representing a potential concern about one of his pitchers, and vice versa.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom always knew that his first summer in Boston would feature plenty of unfamiliar terrain. But he never could have imagined the oddity of preparing for a season so completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you rewound the calendar, say a year, and asked if the last two weeks as expected, I don’t know what possible scenario I could have conjured up that would lead to some of what we’ve all experienced over the last two weeks,” Bloom said. “This is just so unique. This is such a different experience than any of us have ever had.”

Though all of that creates an unusual context in which to evaluate his team, Bloom’s responsibilities remain unchanged. And the challenges involved with planning for the 2020 season extend right now beyond the logistics of the team’s training efforts in Fenway Park.

Team officials exude optimism about the state of the offense, a potentially deep group with threats throughout the lineup.

“It’s a really good group,” Bloom said. “I got to see as an opponent [with Tampa Bay] exactly what kind of wrecking crew that offense could be. If we do a good job of keeping them in the game, they should be able to do some damage.”

But the question remains just how capable the Sox staff will be of giving their lineup a shot.

The team’s rotation had already been thinned just before the start of the original spring training by the trade of David Price. The season-long loss of Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery and the season-opening absence of Eduardo Rodriguez due to a COVID-19 infection (from which the lefthander has now recovered to the point of having arrived in Boston on Friday) confront the team with a patchwork rotation to open the year.

At least two starting rotation spots remain unsettled. The Sox are looking at potential starters such as Brian Johnson; potential “piggyback starts” of pairing two pitchers capable of offering multiple innings; employing an opener and then following him with a bulk-innings contributor; or having bullpen games.

On Friday, the team announced the signing of righthander Zack Godley — recently released by the Tigers — to a minor league deal. The 30-year-old, who went 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 92 innings last year for Arizona and Toronto, joins the team’s 60-man player pool. His addition gives the team another pitching candidate — but also underscores the still-evolving staff.

“It’s a bummer not to have [Sale and Rodriguez]. … It’s definitely more unsettled than I think you would want in a vacuum,” Bloom acknowledged about his rotation. “We came into this camp with a goal of getting a number of these guys stretched out so that we would have options, not just to be able to evaluate them, but so we’d have options available starting with our first game, and I think we’ve put ourselves in that situation. Now we have to make those decisions on how we can most productively roll these guys out in order to win games.”

Bloom, who had Eovaldi with the Rays in 2018, suggested that the hard-throwing righthander has demonstrated the ability to perform at an elite level. Yet even if he does just that, Bloom recognized that the success of the pitching staff will require some members who lack long big league track records of success to perform at levels they have yet to attain.

“Some of these guys are going to have to step up,” Bloom said. “They’re going to have the opportunity to do so. They all have different ingredients that they bring to the table that give us reasons to be optimistic. Obviously time will tell.”

Bloom said the team remains open to the possibility of upgrades from outside the organization. That said, to this point, teams have focused primarily on safety and the logistics of getting their players ready for the season in this atypical training camp. As a result, Bloom said that trade chatter has been atypically muted given that Opening Day is now a week away.

“We’ve tried to stay active,” Bloom said. “We’re always looking to improve anywhere we can. There are so many different forms that can take, but it’s really hard to handicap, especially this period.”

That uncertainty serves as a reminder that 2020 represents a venture into the unknown. Nonetheless, despite the unfamiliar landscape he’s navigating, Bloom chose to focus on the opportunity presented by the season rather than what it will be missing.

“We’re very fortunate not just that we get to have a baseball season in the midst of all this, but that we’re able to pursue our passions and work in the course of something that disrupted so many lives in so many ways,” Bloom said. “We get to go out here and play a game and try to give people a lift and put on a good show for people in the midst of one of the biggest crises anybody can remember here.

“If you have that perspective, it’s easier to roll with whatever punches might come your way in a given day,” he continued. “When you step back and you look at what’s going on and what we might be able to be a part of in terms of something positive in their lives and giving people something that, when they’re stuck at home, they might be able to get some entertainment out of what we put on, I think it’s a privilege to be able to do that. We’re really excited about it.”

