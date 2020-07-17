It looks like a long year at Fenway Park, and other thoughts while waiting for baseball to begin

At this hour, Sox fans can expect Nate Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Ryan Weber, and Brian Johnson as the Sox’ top four starters with a cast of unknowns slated as “openers” for the fifth spot. Wow.

▪ Do the once-proud Boston Red Sox have worst starting pitching in baseball? It’s certainly the worst in my lifetime and I go back to the not-so-golden early 1960s when the Sox regularly finished eighth or ninth in a 10-team league, but at least had guys like Bill Monbouquette, Earl Wilson, and Gene Conley in their rotation.

Advertisement

Eovaldi last year won two games with a 5.99 ERA. Perez is a grade-A meatball artist who’s 12-14 with a 5.49 over the last two seasons. Weber is a career 3-9 with a 5.04 ERA, and Johnson was 1-3 with a 6.02 ERA in 2019. To think that in 2004, Terry Francona rolled out Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, Derek Lowe, Tim Wakefield, and Bronson Arroyo.

Poor Ron Roenicke will get some help when Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez recover from COVID-19, but even with only 60 games scheduled, 2020 looks like a long year at Fenway. It won’t surprise me if no Sox fans show up at Fenway to watch these starters.

▪ Ed Davis and J.T. Watkins must be the only two men left in America who think there’s going to be a big-time college football season in 2020. The Ivy League and Patriot League figured it out early. Now folks in Clemson, Ann Arbor, and Austin, Texas have to give it up.

Estimable consumer advocate Ralph Nader slammed college football’s greed in a USA Today editorial calling for Congress to act in the interest of student-athletes who are being pressured to participate in “voluntary” workouts while the coronavirus rages all around them. A professor at Emory’s School of Public Health told USA Today that Power Five conference schools are in counties where COVID-19 cases are running 30 percent higher than in the rest of the country. It’s over, people.

Advertisement

▪ The degree of difficulty involved in re-booting sports was underscored again late in the week when the world champion Washington Nationals suddenly learned they might not be able to play games in their home park. The Nats and Yankees are scheduled to kick off baseball’s 60-game season on ESPN this Thursday, but things got messy a week before the scheduled first game when it was reported that city regulations related to possible COVID-19 exposures and quarantine rules might force the Nats out of Nationals Park.

The defending champs explored playing their games in West Palm Beach and/or Fredericksburg, Virginia, but learned on Friday that Nats Park will be OK. Unless something else happens.

▪ NESN this week announced that it will carry 55 of the Sox 60 games (Fox and ESPN have the others). Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley will broadcast from NESN’s Watertown studios and according to the NESN release, Guerin Austin will be the “remote sideline reporter.”

I love that. Remote sideline reporter. That’s sort of like being on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon and watching the proceedings from Houston. Here’s hoping NESN finds a way to get the sideline reporter inside the ballpark.

Advertisement

▪ The New York Post reports that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez came to Foxborough July 9 with a couple of big-time bankers to talk to Bob Kraft about stadium operation partnerships and real estate development around a stadium. The J-Rod team is considering buying the New York Mets and wanted advice from the Patriot owner. Kraft probably didn’t need to tell A-Rod the part about installing special lighting in the owner’s box to make for better images when the networks air obligatory owner shots during games. On CBS Sundays at Gillette, it’s a tradition like no other.

▪ Quiz: Name the two MLB divisions in which every member of the division has won at least one World Series (answer below).

▪ I don’t know about you, but I have not watched any sports event in which I did not already know the outcome since March 11. It’s been great watching the 1986 Celtics and the Pats comeback vs. the Falcons in 2017, but we are ready for some live action.

▪ The New York Post’s Joel Sherman notes that Mookie Betts needs only 36 days of service time to qualify for free agency. Betts could opt out with 24 games remaining and still qualify for the offseason marketplace. Yankee pitcher James Paxton needs only seven days. Marcus Stroman needs eight.

▪ Everybody loves ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but it’s not a reporter’s place to come to the defense of a sports league, even if controversial topics are being raised by congressional leaders. Woj was suspended by ESPN for emailing an F-bomb to the office of Senator Josh Hawley in response to a email from the Senator’s office that criticized the NBA for “kowtowing to Beijing” and allowing players to wear social justice messages on their uniforms. Plenty of room for worthy debate, but we’re not here to defend leagues or teams we cover.

Advertisement

▪ Anybody remember Carl Yastrzemski, the sports reporter for Channel 7? It’s true. Yaz is good pals with David Mugar, who owned Channel 7 when Yaz retired in 1983 and I can verify that in October of 1984, reporter Yaz and a camera person went to the Pappas Gymnasium on the campus of Hellenic College in Brookline to interview Larry Bird two days before the Celtics opened their 1984-85 season. Imagine: Yaz interviewing Larry. Wonder if Yaz employed the the lazy interview device that’s so popular today and launched into his session with, “Larry, can you talk about . . . " I’ll pay big money to anyone with a tape of that interview.

▪ If you watch the end of the PGA Tour’s Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday, look for Jack Nicklaus to stick with tradition and shake the hand of the tournament winner. The Golden Bear has done it every other year and Tuesday pledged, “I’m going to walk right out there and shake your hand. If they don’t want to shake my hand, that’s fine. I’ll give them a fist bump or an elbow bump, but I’m not going to give them COVID-19. I wouldn’t put anybody in that position. I wouldn’t do that, and if I was in any danger of doing that, I wouldn’t shake their hands.”

Advertisement

* Brooks Robinson played more games at third base (2,870) than any player in big league history. It’s also more games than anyone ever played at any position. Willie Mays ranks second with 2,829 games played in center field.

* Quiz Answer: National League East, American League Central.









Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.