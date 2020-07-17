Nashawtuc’s Matthew Organisak will eventually turn pro, but first he wants to celebrate his Mass. Amateur title

The fourth-seeded Organisak, of Nashawtuc CC, defeated 14th-seeded Nick Maccario, of Bradford CC, 2 up, in the 36-hole final.

The 22-year-old went wire-to-wire in capturing 112th edition of the tournament Friday at Kittansett Country Club in Marion.

Basking in his Massachusetts Amateur title, Matthew Organisak is staying amateur, for now, but plans on turning pro.

”It’s truly special to be able to say that my name will be on this trophy pretty soon,” said Organisak, whose four-year All-America college career at Emory was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Something that I feel even better about and even more proud and happy about is that Nashawtuc Country’s Club’s name will be on this trophy.”

Tied with Maccario after 18 holes, Organisak won four of the first six holes on the final 18 holes to forge a 4-up lead.

Wind gusts kicked in during the final 18 holes after an otherwise still morning.

Organisak built a solid cushion on holes 19-24.

”I put some pressure on him, and I got up and he came right back and that’s how it works sometimes and you just got to put your head down, put one foot in front of the other and, you know, make a good golf swing,” Organisak said.

Maccario did not relent, connecting on a 5-footer to win the 25th hole and buried a putt on the next hole to close his deficit to 2 down.

After a birdie on the 27th hole, Organisak took a 3-up lead into the final nine holes. He went 4 up when Maccario bogeyed the 28th, but Organisak lost the 30th and 31st holes to lead, 2 up, with five holes to play.

Maccario birdied the par-3 35th to force a 36th hole, which Organisak won for the title. Both played 220 yards off their tee shots, but Maccario’s went into the rough. Organisak’s shot sat dead center, putting him in position to win the 18th and clinch the title.

“Just to be able to put my name on this pretty soon is an amazing feeling,” Organisak said.

Organisak also won the 2019 Ouimet Memorial champion. The 2016 Lincoln-Sudbury graduate plans on turning pro “at some point.”

Maccario, 28, attended St. John’s Prep before playing at Saint Anselm. He won the 2019 Mass. Mid-Amateur title.

Maccario defeated two former Mass. Amateur champions, Steve DeLisio and Matt Parziale, en route to the finals.

“This year is a unique one with everything that’s going on in the world with the pandemic and everything, so to be able to play golf was really important,” Maccario said. “I think it got everybody a sense of normalcy.”

Organisak, who defeated top-seeded Chris Francouer of Amesbury CC in Thursday’s semifinals, 1 up, has participated in Nashawtuc director of golf Chris Carpenter’s program since he was 8 years old.

“Everybody at the club just loves Matt,” Carpenter said. “Matt’s just a good kid, smart kid, good golfer, but most importantly, great for the community.”

































