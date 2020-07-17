Nationals get approval to play 2020 home games in Washington

But in a letter to the Nationals on Thursday night, Christopher Rodriguez , director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, approved reworked guidelines for the Nationals. Rodriguez stated that, in Washington, “close contacts of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.” The Nationals were unsure whether they could be competitive under that restriction, because contact tracing could force the entire team into self-quarantine in the middle of a 60-game season that starts July 23.

Doubt arose because of the District of Columbia’s strict self-quarantine rules, and the 2019 World Series champions had actively explored alternate sites in Fredericksburg, Va., and, as a last resort, their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Washington Nationals will play this season at Nationals Park after the city approved a tweak to its novel coronavirus regulations for the team.

Since the Nationals began training July 3, up to 11 players and one coach were affected by these regulations. On July 10, the Nationals asked the city for an exception: While their players or coaches are observing their 14-day self-quarantine, they will be allowed to leave home only to go to the ballpark. The Nationals' proposal otherwise mirrored Major League Baseball's process for clearing a potentially exposed individual, which includes daily testing.

That would allow players and coaches to work while serving a less restrictive self-quarantine. The city expressed trepidation with the Nationals' plan, and by extension MLB's protocols, but indicated it would not stand in the team's way.

The Nationals’ first home game will be next Thursday against the New York Yankees, the start of baseball’s attempt to return amid the pandemic.

Questions around Toronto

A top Canadian government health official credits the Blue Jays for their willingness to live in a quarantine environment while they host games in Toronto, but said problems remain with Major League Baseball’s proposed plan to play in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said the federal government is still looking very closely at the proposals by MLB and the Blue Jays. The team has been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre and awaits approval from Canada’s federal government.

MLB needs an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The US-Canada border also remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start July 24 at Tampa Bay and play their home opener five days later against Washington.

Njoo said the federal government prefers the National Hockey League model of two bubble cities in Canada.

The Canadian government allowed the Blue Jays to move their summer camp to Toronto from their training complex in Dunedin, Fla. Players are not allowed to leave the Rogers Centre or the hotel, or face fines of up to $750,000 Canadian ($551,000 U.S.) and/or up to six months in jail.

More positive tests

Five more baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, raising the total to 80 since testing started in late June. Major League Baseball and the players’ association said six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to players, one staff member tested positive.

The sides do not announce names of those who test positive, but some players have allowed teams to identify themselves. Tampa Bay All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows was placed on the injured list Thursday night after testing positive for the coronavirus, while Pittsburgh outfielder Gregory Polanco gave the Pirates permission to release his name. Free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig also tested positive.

The week included a five-day span with no new positive tests, MLB and the union said Friday.

Puig recently near a one-year agreement with the Atlanta Braves that was contingent on him passing a physical. The 29-year-old posted a statement on social media on Friday saying he had the virus. Puig said he is asymptomatic and feels “absolutely fine.”

Polanco is out indefinitely, according to Pirates first-year manager Derek Shelton. Likely closer Keone Kela also was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason ... Two All-Stars from last season — New York Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman — returned to the field after missing time due to COVID-19. Freeman and pitcher Touki Toussaint — who also previously tested positive for the virus — worked out at Truist Park on Friday.

Angels righthander out

Los Angeles Angels righthander Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision on Anderson, who was expected to earn a spot in their bullpen. Anderson recently had an MRI that revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow ... Former Army outfielder and captain Jacob Hurtubise has signed with the Cincinnati Reds. The Zionsville, Ind., native becomes the first baseball player to receive a professional offer since the U.S. Department of Defense endorsed a policy last November to allow service academy athletes to pursue professional sports after graduation. Once approved, Hurtubise will be allowed to delay his commissioning and subsequent service obligation ... The Minnesota Twins will keep using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for security during the 2020 season. After the May 25 death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, the Twins said they began reviewing their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.