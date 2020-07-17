NFL says it may take action following investigation into harassment allegations against Washington team

Team leadership announced earlier this week that it had hired a DC-based law firm, Wilkinson Walsh, to conduct “an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.” Beth Wilkinson, a founding partner of the firm, confirmed that in an email to the New York Times.

The Washington Post published on Thursday the accounts of 15 women who worked for the team who said they were harassed and objectified by higher-level personnel within the organization.

The National Football League issued a statement on Friday in response to allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse toward women by former employees of the Washington NFL team, condemning the incidents as “contrary to the NFL’s values.”

In the NFL’s statement, the league said it would meet with the team’s attorneys “and take any action based on the findings,” implying that it could levy punishment on the team or its leadership.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league’s statement said, according to the Washington Post. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on the findings.”

Team owner Dan Snyder – who, earlier this week, agreed to change the name of the franchise from a “dictionary-defined racial slur” to a yet-to-be-determined moniker, issued a statement on Friday.

Snyder said the Post’s story “strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team,” but did not apologize to the women in the story.

Two men named in the Post’s story – director of pro personnel Alex Santos and longtime radio voice Larry Michael – abruptly left the organization ahead of the story being published.

Santos was also accused of harassing female reporters who cover the team. The Pro Football Writers of America issued a statement condemning Santos’s actions toward the two reporters, Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic and Nora Princiotti of the Ringer. Princiotti previously worked at the Boston Globe.

“The Pro Football Writers of America stands in support of Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic and Nora Princiotti of The Ringer, who bravely shared their experiences of sexual harassment while covering the Washington football team,” a statement released by the organization said.

“All reporters covering the NFL, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, deserve safe workplaces free of harassment.

“The PFWA asks that the Washington football club, the NFL and its other 31 teams take these allegations seriously, as well as the misconduct described by former team employees to The Washington Post; examine the culture that allowed this sort of behavior to persist; and work with us to ensure a professional working environment for all.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.